Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham

MANCHESTER CITY STORMED to a 4-0 victory at the London Stadium as West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini endured an unhappy reunion with his former employers.

Pellegrini masterminded City’s 2013-14 Premier League title triumph and one of the heroes of that campaign, David Silva, opened the scoring in the 11th minute – the evergreen playmaker’s fourth in as many matches.

Raheem Sterling, who Pellegrini made City’s record signing in 2015, scored the second before turning provider for Leroy Sane to put the game beyond the Hammers in the 34th minute.

West Ham enjoyed their share of chances and Michail Antonio struck the post after half-time, before Sane blasted past Aaron Cresswell’s best efforts on the line in the game’s final act.

Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Watford means City’s lead at the summit remains a mere two points. But they look ominous in this mood and, for now, the chasing pack need to hang in there and wait for the champions’ level to drop. West Ham have only won one of their last six but comparable efforts in their forthcoming games will surely improve on that return.