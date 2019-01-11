Clare and Tipperary name strong sides ahead of Munster hurling league final

CLARE AND TIPPERARY have both named strong sides ahead of this weekend’s Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick [Throw-In 2pm].
Diarmuid Ryan, Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly all retain their starting places after contributing 16 of Clare’s 26 points during their victory over Waterford last weekend.
Kelly moves into midfield, swapping with Ryan Taylor who takes his place in an already potent half-forward line. Cathal McInerney comes into the full-forward line in place of Aron Shanagher for Clare’s only change.
Tipperary, meanwhile, have included the likes of Padraic Maher, Cathal Barrett and Seamus Callanan as Liam Sheedy looks to lay down a marker ahead of the beginning of the national hurling league.
The two sides will meet in the opening game of the Division 1A campaign on 26 January.
Sheedy looks to deliver Tipperary’s first All Ireland success since 2016 this summer, while Clare have not lifted the Liam MacCarthy since 2013.
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy
2. Jason McCarthy
3. David McInerney
4. Rory Hayes
5. Aidan McCarthy
6. Conor Cleary
7. Cathal Malone
8. Shane Golden
9. Tony Kelly
10. Diarmuid Ryan
11. Niall Deasy
12. Ryan Taylor
13. Colin Guilfoyle
14. Cathal McInerney
15. Michael O’Neill
Substitutes
16. Keith Hogan
17. Gary Cooney
18. Michael O’Malley
19. Brian Corry
20. Jack Browne
21. Colm Galvin
22. Ian Galvin
23. David Conroy
24. Rian Considine
25. Podge Collins
26. Jamie Shanahan
Tipperary
1. Barry Hogan
2. Cathal Barrett
3. Padraic Maher
4. Donagh Maher
5. Alan Flynn
6. Séamus Kennedy
7. Joe O’Dwyer
8. Willie Connors
9. Michael Breen
10. Jason Forde
11. Patrick Maher
12. Colin English
13. Mark Kehoe
14. Seamus Callanan
15. Jake Morris
Substitutes
16. Brian Hogan
17. Robert Byrne
18. Cian Darcy
19. Tom Fox
20. Barry Heffernan
21. Ronan Maher
22. Mark McCarthy
23. Dan McCormack
24. Noel McGrath
25. Killian O’Dwyer
26. David Sweeney
COMMENTS