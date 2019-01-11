This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clare and Tipperary name strong sides ahead of Munster hurling league final

The two sides meet in Limerick this Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 10:20 PM
Clare's Diarmuid Ryan was one of the stars of last week's victory over Waterford.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CLARE AND TIPPERARY have both named strong sides ahead of this weekend’s Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick [Throw-In 2pm].

Diarmuid Ryan, Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly all retain their starting places after contributing 16 of Clare’s 26 points during their victory over Waterford last weekend.

Kelly moves into midfield, swapping with Ryan Taylor who takes his place in an already potent half-forward line. Cathal McInerney comes into the full-forward line in place of Aron Shanagher for Clare’s only change.

Tony Kelly scores a goal Tony Kelly scores a goal during last week's victory over Waterford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary, meanwhile, have included the likes of Padraic Maher, Cathal Barrett and Seamus Callanan as Liam Sheedy looks to lay down a marker ahead of the beginning of the national hurling league.

The two sides will meet in the opening game of the Division 1A campaign on 26 January.

Sheedy looks to deliver Tipperary’s first All Ireland success since 2016 this summer, while Clare have not lifted the Liam MacCarthy since 2013.

Seamus Callanan Seamus Callanan starts for Tipperary this weekend. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Jason McCarthy
3. David McInerney
4. Rory Hayes

5. Aidan McCarthy
6. Conor Cleary
7. Cathal Malone

8. Shane Golden
9. Tony Kelly

10. Diarmuid Ryan
11. Niall Deasy
12. Ryan Taylor

13. Colin Guilfoyle
14. Cathal McInerney
15. Michael O’Neill

Substitutes

16. Keith Hogan
17. Gary Cooney
18. Michael O’Malley
19. Brian Corry
20. Jack Browne
21. Colm Galvin
22. Ian Galvin
23. David Conroy
24. Rian Considine
25. Podge Collins
26. Jamie Shanahan

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan

2. Cathal Barrett
3. Padraic Maher
4. Donagh Maher

5. Alan Flynn
6. Séamus Kennedy
7. Joe O’Dwyer

8. Willie Connors
9. Michael Breen

10. Jason Forde
11. Patrick Maher
12. Colin English

13. Mark Kehoe
14. Seamus Callanan
15. Jake Morris

Substitutes

16. Brian Hogan
17. Robert Byrne
18. Cian Darcy
19. Tom Fox
20. Barry Heffernan
21. Ronan Maher
22. Mark McCarthy
23. Dan McCormack
24. Noel McGrath
25. Killian O’Dwyer
26. David Sweeney

