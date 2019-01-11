Clare and Tipperary name strong sides ahead of Munster hurling league final

Clare's Diarmuid Ryan was one of the stars of last week's victory over Waterford.

CLARE AND TIPPERARY have both named strong sides ahead of this weekend’s Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick [Throw-In 2pm].

Diarmuid Ryan, Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly all retain their starting places after contributing 16 of Clare’s 26 points during their victory over Waterford last weekend.

Kelly moves into midfield, swapping with Ryan Taylor who takes his place in an already potent half-forward line. Cathal McInerney comes into the full-forward line in place of Aron Shanagher for Clare’s only change.

Tony Kelly scores a goal during last week's victory over Waterford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary, meanwhile, have included the likes of Padraic Maher, Cathal Barrett and Seamus Callanan as Liam Sheedy looks to lay down a marker ahead of the beginning of the national hurling league.

The two sides will meet in the opening game of the Division 1A campaign on 26 January.

Sheedy looks to deliver Tipperary’s first All Ireland success since 2016 this summer, while Clare have not lifted the Liam MacCarthy since 2013.

Seamus Callanan starts for Tipperary this weekend. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Jason McCarthy

3. David McInerney

4. Rory Hayes

5. Aidan McCarthy

6. Conor Cleary

7. Cathal Malone

8. Shane Golden

9. Tony Kelly

10. Diarmuid Ryan

11. Niall Deasy

12. Ryan Taylor

13. Colin Guilfoyle

14. Cathal McInerney

15. Michael O’Neill

Substitutes

16. Keith Hogan

17. Gary Cooney

18. Michael O’Malley

19. Brian Corry

20. Jack Browne

21. Colm Galvin

22. Ian Galvin

23. David Conroy

24. Rian Considine

25. Podge Collins

26. Jamie Shanahan

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan

2. Cathal Barrett

3. Padraic Maher

4. Donagh Maher

5. Alan Flynn

6. Séamus Kennedy

7. Joe O’Dwyer

8. Willie Connors

9. Michael Breen

10. Jason Forde

11. Patrick Maher

12. Colin English

13. Mark Kehoe

14. Seamus Callanan

15. Jake Morris

Substitutes

16. Brian Hogan

17. Robert Byrne

18. Cian Darcy

19. Tom Fox

20. Barry Heffernan

21. Ronan Maher

22. Mark McCarthy

23. Dan McCormack

24. Noel McGrath

25. Killian O’Dwyer

26. David Sweeney