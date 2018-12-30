This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I wanted to kill him': Ranieri furious following Kamara penalty row

Aleksandar Mitrovic spared Kamara and Fulham’s blushes with late winner against Huddersfield.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4417803
Kamara, centre: missed penalty.
Image: Yui Mok
Kamara, centre: missed penalty.
Kamara, centre: missed penalty.
Image: Yui Mok

CLAUDIO RANIERI CLAIMS Aboubakar Kamara disrespected him by taking Fulham’s late penalty before assigned spot-kick specialist Aleksandar Mitrovic saved the day.

Kamara seized the ball and argued with the Serbia international before failing to find the net from 12 yards, seemingly condemning Fulham to a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town.

However, Mitrovic ran clear to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner and Ranieri’s fury with Kamara had not been tempered by full-time.

“I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic. He is the man who shoots the penalties,” Ranieri told BBC Sport.

It is unbelievable. [Kamara] did not respect me, the club, the team and the crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right. I wanted to kill him.

“That is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty [against Manchester United]. It should be Mitrovic, that is it.”

In his news conference, Ranieri added: “It is impossible to speak with this man. He doesn’t understand the reason. For him, everything is fine in the match.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s the first time in my life [to see this].”

Huddersfield boss David Wagner was frustrated with his side at both ends of the pitch as they fell to a seventh Premier League defeat of the month.

“It is hard to take,” he said. “If you see how we conceded, it makes it harder.

“We had a good opportunity for the counter and could not finish, then we could not close the gaps and conceded after Jonas Lossl made a great penalty save.

“This was a game with a lack of creativity from both sides. There were some shots and set-plays, but it was not a good game. We defended the counter well until the stoppage-time situation.”

