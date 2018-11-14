Premier League-winning boss Ranieri takes over at struggling Fulham

PREMIER LEAGUE-WINNING manager Claudio Ranieri is taking over the reins at Fulham, replacing Slaviša Jokanović in a dramatic switch-up.

Chairman of Fulham Football Club Shahid Khan this morning announced that Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the 2015-16 Premier League title, has been given a multi-year contract at Craven Cottage.

The West London-based side currently sit bottom of the table with just five points from 12 matches. And it’s now hoped that Italian native Ranieri can lead the resurgence.

“It is an honour to accept Mr Khan’s invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history,” 67-year-old former Chelsea boss Ranieri said.

“The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must at all times be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed. This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table.

“I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage.”

They welcome The Saints on Saturday, 24 November.

Ranieri was sacked by Leicester City in February 2017, just nine months after he steered them to the crown. From there, he went to Nantes but parted company with the Ligue 1 club after just one season.

Meanwhile, Khan thanked Jokanović for his service to the club through the Championship and to Premier League promotion.

“I wasn’t anticipating having to make this announcement related to Slaviša and wish the circumstances were such that I didn’t have to,” he continued, “but our path this season has led me to make what I know is the correct decision, at the right time, for our players, the club and our supporters.

“Slaviša will always have my appreciation and respect for everything he did to return Fulham to top-flight football.

“I am hoping everyone in the Fulham Family shares my heartfelt sentiments for Slaviša and joins me in wishing him success and good fortune, wherever his next stop may be.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: