This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mullinalaghta's historic moment, Crokes run riot again and Burke rounds off year in style

5 talking points after the weekend’s provincial club football action.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,841 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4359398
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

1. Crokes control in Munster again

IF 2017 CULMINATED on a low note for Dr Crokes when they were toppled by Nemo Rangers, they restored themselves to the status of Munster title holders in style today. They may have shipped a late goal but were full value for their nine-point winning margin in the Gaelic Grounds.

A fifth provincial crown collected since 2011 is illustrative of their current excellence in Munster. This season has been particularly impressive. A 46-point aggregate win over the champions of Cork, Tipperary and Clare, while racking up 9-56 in the process. They will have high hopes in the All-Ireland series.

2. A learning day for Clare newcomers

In your first Munster final showing, having to face a team as talented and experienced as Dr Crokes makes it a tough task. For St Joseph’s matters were complicated even further this afternoon by shipping 1-6 at the start without reply.

It was an uphill struggle from there but they never capitulated. A goal-hungry team like Dr Crokes didn’t raise any further green flags while the hard running of the likes of Conor Cleary and Darragh McDonagh gave the Killarney club something to consider at the back.

For the large and vociferous Miltown Malbay faithful, there were a few scores to cheer and the reaction to McDonagh’s late goal seemed rooted in a desire to applaud a gutsy showing from their side.

3. A historic moment for Mullinalaghta

Four counties – Kilkenny, Louth, Longford and Wexford – are still to supply a club to the Leinster senior club football roll of honour. Now a Longford outfit has a chance to claim that prize in a fortnight as the county’s representatives will contest the decider for the first time.

Mullinalaghta certainly achieved that in style as they swept to an 18-point victory in today’s semi-final as they dismissed Carlow’s Éire Óg. That came off the back of a gritty win over Offaly’s Rhode last time out and sets up a decider against Kilmacud Crokes.

It’s a huge feat for a club not blessed with numbers or resources yet new Cavan boss Mickey Graham has ensured they punch above their weight.

Corofin celebrate winning in the changing room Corofin celebrate winning in the changing room. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Burke rounds off impressive year in style

Corofin’s 2-10 to 1-9 win over Ballintubber saw them complete the three-in-a-row in Connacht. It was also a fitting way for corner-forward Ian Burke, who scored 1-1, to round off an incredible year.

After helping Corofin defeat Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland club final in March, Burke took his good form into the Galway jersey played a key role in their Connacht title success. 

Burke showed great link-up play and a scoring touch as Galway reached the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2001, beating Kerry along the way. Earlier this month, he was Galway’s first All-Star recipient since 2003.

And Burke bookended the year by lifting Galway and Connacht crowns with Corofin, with another tilt at the All-Ireland just around the corner. 2018 will be a hard one to beat.

5. Kilmacud and Portlaoise play out entertaining encounter

On a weekend where Central Council approved radical rule changes to the game, Kilmacud Crokes and Portlaoise served up a thoroughly enjoyable hour of attacking football.

Both sides played straight up 15-on-15 with three men in their respective full-forward lines. There were at least a dozen genuine goal chances, with four of them converted, and 29 scores altogether. It was football as it was intended to be played and shows there are still managers around who want to play an attacking style. 

Portlaoise’s Ricky Maher and Paul Cahillane were in good form as were Kilmacud attackers Pat Burke and Dara Mullin. Now Kilmacud, with their 4,000 strong club membership, face little Mullinaghta in the Leinster final with their parish estimated to have between 350 to 400 people living there.

–Compiled by Fintan O’Toole and Kevin O’Brien

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    USA
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    'Not enough heart, desire, and intensity': Mourinho slams his players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie