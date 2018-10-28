Tir Chonail Gaels deliver London SFC title, as Dunboyne, Moorefield and Rhode advance in Leinster

TIR CHONAIL GAELS ended their three-year wait without a London SFC title with a two-point victory over Fulham Irish.
The Gaels edged a tight game with a 0-15 to 0-13 win. They led at half-time by 0-7 to 0-4 and a late score from Killian Butler sealed the win.
It’s @theirishworld London SFC title No.17 for @TirChonailGaels 0-15 to 0-13 winners over @FulhamIrish At McGovern Park @LONDAINGAA @hoganstandgaa @RTEgaa @officialgaa @ConnachtGAA @RoscommonGAA @ClannGAA pic.twitter.com/JIhoVYXdFW— the Irish World (@theirishworld) October 28, 2018
In the Leinster club SFC, Dunboyne, Moorefield and Rhode advanced to the quarter-finals with their respective victories today.
Rhode defeated St Pat’s by 2-16 to 1-9, just 24 hours after the latter were crowned Wicklow champions. Dunboyne were 1-12 to 1-2 winners against Shelmaliers while Moorefield beat Mullingar Shamrocks by 2-9 to 1-6.
Here’s the line-up for the last eight:
