The Nire end Kilrossanty dreams in Waterford decider, while Moyle Rovers enjoy Tipperary success

THE NIRE ARE the Waterford SFC champions for the third time since 2014, beating Kilrossanty in this evening’s final.

Kilrossanty were seeking their first county title in 29 years, but the more experienced The Nire outfit edged a low-scoring affair by 0-9 to 0-7.

Congratulations to @NireFourmile JJ Kavanagh & Sons Senior Football Champions 2018!



🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/oENN8WBhLC — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 28, 2018

St Joseph’s Miltown enjoyed a 0-14 to 0-8 victory against Ennistymon in the Clare SFC final earlier today. They secured a second crown in four years after a storming finish in front of 5,533 at Cusack Park, with Eoin Cleary contributing 0-5 for the victors.

Finally, Moyle Rovers lifted the Tipperary SFC crown for the eighth time in their history after defeating Ardfinnan by 1-15 to 1-7. Shane Foley grabbed 1-2 and Liam Boland shot 0-6 for Rovers, who had Dubai-based Peter Acheson at midfield.

