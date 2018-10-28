This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Nire end Kilrossanty dreams in Waterford decider, while Moyle Rovers enjoy Tipperary success

St Joseph’s Miltown won their second county crown in four years in the Clare SFC final.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 8:05 PM
THE NIRE ARE the Waterford SFC champions for the third time since 2014, beating Kilrossanty in this evening’s final.

Kilrossanty were seeking their first county title in 29 years, but the more experienced The Nire outfit edged a low-scoring affair by 0-9 to 0-7.

St Joseph’s Miltown enjoyed a 0-14 to 0-8 victory against Ennistymon in the Clare SFC final earlier today. They secured a second crown in four years after a storming finish in front of 5,533 at Cusack Park, with Eoin Cleary contributing 0-5 for the victors.

Finally, Moyle Rovers lifted the Tipperary SFC crown for the eighth time in their history after defeating Ardfinnan by 1-15 to 1-7. Shane Foley grabbed 1-2 and Liam Boland shot 0-6 for Rovers, who had Dubai-based Peter Acheson at midfield.

