There’s another big day of provincial club action in store today and we’ll be keeping you updated with all the games from around the country. Here are the ties in store today:

Munster club SHC final

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 2pm (TG4)

Ulster club SFC semi-finals

Coleraine (Derry) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Healy Park, 1.30pm

Gweedore (Donegal) v Crossmaglen (Armagh), Healy Park, 3.30pm (TG4)

Leinster club SHC semi-finals

Naomh Eanna (Wexford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Innovate Wexford Park, 1.30pm

Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin) v Coolderry (Offaly), Parnell Park, 2pm

Galway SHC final

Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 2pm