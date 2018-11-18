This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There’s another big day of provincial club action in store today and we’ll be keeping you updated with all the games from around the country. Here are the ties in store today:

Munster club SHC final
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 2pm (TG4)

Ulster club SFC semi-finals
Coleraine (Derry) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Healy Park, 1.30pm
Gweedore (Donegal) v Crossmaglen (Armagh), Healy Park, 3.30pm (TG4)

Leinster club SHC semi-finals
Naomh Eanna (Wexford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Innovate Wexford Park, 1.30pm
Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin) v Coolderry (Offaly), Parnell Park, 2pm

Galway SHC final
Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

 

