Plus we’ll be keeping an eye on the Galway SHC decider.
Liveblog
There’s another big day of provincial club action in store today and we’ll be keeping you updated with all the games from around the country. Here are the ties in store today:
Munster club SHC final
Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 2pm (TG4)
Ulster club SFC semi-finals
Coleraine (Derry) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Healy Park, 1.30pm
Gweedore (Donegal) v Crossmaglen (Armagh), Healy Park, 3.30pm (TG4)
Leinster club SHC semi-finals
Naomh Eanna (Wexford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Innovate Wexford Park, 1.30pm
Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin) v Coolderry (Offaly), Parnell Park, 2pm
Galway SHC final
Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'We are finally seeing a bit of light': Anthony Foley's wife Olive speaks out two years after his death
32,971 6
|
2
|
May takes potshot at rivals as Brexiteer tells her not a 'cat in hell's chance' of getting Brexit deal through
27,164 67
|
3
|
Wreck of missing Argentine submarine discovered almost a year to the day since it disappeared
24,043 6
|
1
|
This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
583 0
|
2
|
'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
219 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
103,602 97
|
2
|
How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
80,247 129
|
3
|
Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
56,048 124
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS