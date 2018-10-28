Ulster champions Slaughtneil dethroned by Ballycran, while Cushendall reclaim Antrim title

ST THOMAS’ NEEDED extra-time to see off Clarinbridge in the Galway SHC quarter-final, advancing on a scoreline of 1-23 to 2-19.

The 2016 champions will face Sarsfields in the last four next Sunday in Athenry. The sides were level at half-time at 1-8 to 0-11, with Conor Cooney hitting the goal for St Thomas’.

Clarinbridge looked on the verge of victory when they were a point ahead after 60 minutes, but Kenneth Burke hit a late equaliser and St Thomas’ prevailed after extra-time.

Graigue-Ballycallan secured promotion back to Kilkenny senior ranks after with a three-point victory over Tullaroan in the intermediate decider. 40-year-old Eddie Brennan featured for the winners, while the Tullaroan side featured 35-year-old Tommy Walsh. The pair shared 17 All-Ireland medals between them during their Kilkenny careers.

Ruairi Og Cushendall were crowned Antrim SHC champions after a 2-12 to 0-15 victory over Loughgiel Shamrocks today.

With county star Neil McManus on form up front for the winners, they delivered a first county title since 2015. Cushendall were beaten in the last two finals, including a loss to Shamrocks two years ago.

Meanwhile, in the Ulster club SHC semi-final Slaughtneil were dumped out by Ballycran, who won by 4-15 to 1-14.

The Down champions had 10 points to spare by the finish, as two goals from James Doyle proved decisive. Scott Nicholson and Colum McManus posted 0-6 apiece for the victors.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: