Monday 12 November, 2018
Cork defender seals next move in colourful career to make it an ex-LOI trio at new US club

Colin Falvey has signed for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

By Emma Duffy Monday 12 Nov 2018, 5:21 PM
One of three: Colin Falvey.
One of three: Colin Falvey.
One of three: Colin Falvey.

ANOTHER IRISH PLAYER has signed for Tennessee outfit Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, with Cork defender Colin Falvey putting pen to paper today.

The 33-year-old joins from Ottawa Fury FC, pending league and federation approval. 

At the USL League One club, Falvey will link up with recently-departed Cork City fan favourite Steven Beattie, who signed for the Red Wolves just last week, and former League of Ireland star and Irish-born Libyan Eamon Zayed. A newly-founded side, Chattanooga are preparing for their inaugural season, as is the league.

Having lined out with Cobh Ramblers and Kilkenny City before leaving Ireland in 2008, Falvey can most definitely be described as a journeyman. He’s had stints in New Zealand, the Indian Super League, Canada and North America.

The 2013 USL Defender of the Year has been instrumental wherever he’s plied his trade, most notably with Ottawa Fury — across two separate spells — and Indy Eleven.

At Indianapolis, he captained the side to an undefeated record as they claimed the 2016 Spring Season Championship. There, he played alongside Zayed and they went through some turbulent times with the complicated mess regarding US soccer.

They’ll hope to erase those memories and look to now go onwards and upwards with this fresh start.

“Colin was my former Captain at Indy Eleven and the best and strongest leader I have coached,” said Tim Hankinson, head coach and technical director for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

“As a center back, he is an organizer and without question his toughness in the tackle is outstanding.”

Falvey himself added: “I’m thrilled to be coming to Chattanooga to join the Red Wolves SC organization for its USL League One debut.

“It’s an honor to get to play under Coach Hankinson again for a brand new franchise, and I could not be more ready to get started.”

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
