'I didn't know what lymphoma was. So I said to him: 'Is it serious?''

Colin Farrell grew up playing football without ever giving much time to running.

JUST OVER FOUR years ago, Colin Farrell felt a niggle in his back while playing football.

Describing the pain as something you “by no means would need to go to the doctor over”, he continued with the masters he had just started in UCD.

As the pain got progressively worse, he did indeed get it seen to. It was then that he was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

After years of intense treatment and an eventual bone-marrow transplant from his sister, Aisling, Colin is now attempting to do something that he planned from his hospital bed: run a marathon.

Colin will be running the marathon in aid of Cancer Care West and is raising money on EverydayHero.

