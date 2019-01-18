Ireland call-ups Blade and Carty on the bench as Connacht name side for Bordeaux

Quinn Roux will captain Connacht for the first time in France.

IRELAND CALL-UPS CAOLIN Blade and Jack Carty have been named among the replacements ahead of Connacht’s trip to Bordeaux-Begles in the Challenge Cup.

A new half-back pairing consisting of academy scrum-half Stephen Kerins and last week’s game-winner David Horwitz will start for the westerners, with Quinn Roux captaining the side for the first time.

The 22-year-old Kerins from Sligo will be making his debut, while summer recruit Horwitz tapped over the decisive penalty against Sale in Round 5 of the pool stage.

Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell start in midfield for Any Friend’s men, and in the pack there is a return to action for number eight Eoin McKeon who hasn’t featured since damaging his shoulder against Glasgow on the first day of the season.

In one of six changes up front, Shane Delahunt has been selected at hooker, with his prospective replacement Jonny Murphy being named in the matchday panel for the first time.

David Horwitz kicks a penalty against the Sale Sharks. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“We know that a win of any description will secure a quarter-final spot,” said head coach Friend.

“Achieving any win away in France is difficult. French teams pride themselves on their home record and make it difficult for the opposition and we expect Bordeaux to be no different. Having said that we will be sticking to the approach that has served us well this season and we will be focusing on our own game.

“We haven’t really looked at all the different permutations. All we know is we need to get to Bordeaux and do a job. Ideally, it would be a bonus-point win but a win is all we’re focusing on at the minute.”

Connacht

Tiernan O’Halloran

Darragh Leader

Tom Farrell

Bundee Aki

Matt Healy

David Horwitz

Stephen Kerins

Pete McCabe

Shane Delahunt

Finlay Bealham

Gavin Thornbury

Quinn Roux (C)

Paul Boyle

James Connolly

Eoin McKeon

Replacements

Jonny Murphy

Matthew Burke

Dominic Robertson-McCoy

James Connon

Eoghan Masterson

Caolin Blade

Jack Carty

Eoin Griffin

Bordeaux

Laurent Delboulbes

Maxime Lamothe

Viliamu Afatia

Mariano Galarza

Cyril Cazeaux

Cameron Woki

Alexandre Roumat (C)

Leroy Houston

Baptiste Serin

Lucas Meret

George Tilsley

Ulupano Seuteni

Seta Tamanivalu

Nicolas Plazy

Darly Domvo

Replacements

Adrien Pelissié

Jefferson Poirot

Vadim Cobilas

Afa Amosa

Nathan Decron

Jules Gimbert

Simon Desaubies

Geoffrey Cros

