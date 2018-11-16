Double Premier Division swoop for Shelbourne as Byrne and Brennan seal moves to Tolka Park

SHELBOURNE HAVE COMPLETED two new signings ahead of 2019, with Bohemians midfielder Oscar Brennan and St Patrick’s Athletic winger Conan Byrne both agreeing deals with the north Dublin club.

The Reds recently unveiled 31-year-old former Bohs midfielder Ian Morris as their new manager, replacing Owen Heary following a 2018 campaign which saw his side contest the play-offs and seal the Leinster Senior Cup for a second year in a row.

Shelbourne agreed a deal with Morris’ former team-mate Dan Byrne two weeks ago, with Brennan and Conan Byrne bringing the Tolka Park side’s new Premier Division recruits to three in as many weeks.

33-year-old ex-St Pat’s man Byrne was a fan’s favourite at Richmond Park, winning the Premier Division, FAI Cup and back-to-back EA Sports Cups during a six-year stay in Inchicore.

New signings 🖊️



🔴⚪️ We are delighted to announce midfielders Conan Byrne and Oscar Brennan have signed to #Shels for the 2019 season!



Welcome to the Reds @conanbyrnecb7

and @OscarBrennan96#BackToUmbro #WelcometoShels pic.twitter.com/l5GQd7QE4p — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 16, 2018

The primary school teacher began with career with UCD, before spells with Sporting Fingal and Shelbourne — where he helped the Reds secure promotion and make it to the final of the FAI Cup in 2011.

Brennan, meanwhile, spent the last two seasons with Bohemians having broken through with First Division side Cabinteely during the 2016 First Division campaign at Stradbrook.

The 22-year-old has been a regular in Keith Long’s midfield over the last two seasons, making 22 appearances as Bohemians secured a sixth place finish in the Premier Division and made it to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup last season.

The signings are a positive sign for Shelbourne, with new owner Andrew Doyle making his intentions clear for promotion next season as the 13-time League of Ireland champions seek a return to the top flight for the first time since 2013.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: