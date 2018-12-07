This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Congo Brazzaville emerges as unlikely candidate to host 2019 African Nations Cup

Cameroon lost the right to host the tournament due to delays with preparations and security concerns.

By AFP Friday 7 Dec 2018, 8:34 PM
11 minutes ago 221 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4383217
CAF vice-president Constant Omari says Congo Brazzaville is a candidate to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
CAF vice-president Constant Omari says Congo Brazzaville is a candidate to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
CAF vice-president Constant Omari says Congo Brazzaville is a candidate to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

CONGO BRAZZAVILLE HAS emerged as a strong contender to host next year’s rearranged Africa Cup of Nations, according to a senior official in the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Constant Omari, a vice-president of Caf, also said that the dossier of Guinea, hosts-designate of the 2023 edition, does not exist.

“Congo Brazzaville has written to organise [2019],” Omari told Radio France International.

“Our [Caf] secretary general Anthony Baffoe told me that he was going to tell me of a second candidate,” he added without volunteering a name.

Morocco is widely considered the favourite to take on the tournament which was taken away from Cameroon due to delays with preparations and security concerns.

Omari, however, played down the Moroccan interest.

Officially, no act of candidature has been deposited with Caf,” he said.

The decision to ditch Cameroon for 2019 has created a confusing merry-go-round as Caf has now suggested that Cameroon might host the 2021 edition, which was originally given to Ivory Coast who would in turn replace Guinea as hosts of 2023.

The Ivorians responded angrily this week, saying that “no one in the federation has been contacted or approached by Caf”.

Omari insisted that discussions were indeed taking place to ensure the tournaments go ahead with the amended schedule.

“There are things that go on at the table and negotiations which go on under the table,” said Omari.

Through certain channels, there has already been official contact between Ivory Coast and Cameroon.”

It looks increasingly as if Guinea will now miss out entirely on hosting any of the next three tournaments.

“We have asked the secretary general [of Caf] to dig out the file of Guinea because this substantial dossier isn’t in the archives,” said Omari.

 © – AFP, 2018

