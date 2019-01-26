This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late Boyle try means Connacht make do with losing bonus point against gutsy Cardiff

The replacement back row’s late try ensured the Irish province left Wales with a losing bonus point.

By Steffan Thomas Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 7:33 PM
28 minutes ago 1,868 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4461547

Cardiff Blues 8

Connacht 7

Steffan Thomas reports from Cardiff Arms Park

CONNACHT HAD TO make do with a losing bonus point as they slipped a disappointing defeat to the Cardiff Blues in Wales.

A stunning first half try from young wing prospect Owen Lane plus three points from the boot of outside half Steven Shingler was enough to secure the win.

Replacement back row Paul Boyle ensured Connacht left Wales with a losing bonus point as he crossed for a late try.

James Cannon Connacht's James Cannon in action on Saturday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The visitors had plenty of opportunities to win the game but fell foul to numerous unforced errors which undermined their efforts.

Connacht fell behind early on with out-half Shingler successful with a penalty from 30 metres out after the visitors were penalised for not releasing at the breakdown.

But Friend’s side came back strongly as they attacked the Blues line with a series of powerful driving lineouts forcing their hosts to give away numerous penalties. Finally, the referee lost his patience and opted to send Cardiff loose-head Brad Thyer to the sin bin for his part in illegally bringing down a maul.

But Connacht messed up the proceeding scrum with Tom Daly fumbling the ball forward. The Blues were then reduced to 13 men with former Munster and Ulster No 8 Nick Williams joining Thyer in the sin bin after a reckless late hit on Finlay Bealham.

Dmitri Arhip and Olly Robinson tackle Cillian Gallagher Cardiff's Dmitri Arhip and Olly Robinson tackle Cillian Gallagher. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cardiff started the second-half like a house on fire with Harri Millard cutting the Connacht defence open before offloading to Williams. The scrum half was brought down just short of the line but Connacht No 8 Jarrad Butler saved his side with a brilliant turnover.

Connacht ensured a grandstand finish when replacement Boyle crashed over from short range after a period of sustained pressure from the hosts.

Fitzgerald nailed the conversion making it a one-point game going into the final three minutes. The visitors pushed hard in the dying stages of the match but the Blues stayed firm to record an important victory.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan (D Fish 13); O Lane, H Millard (G Smith 68), R Lee-Lo, A Summerhill; S Shingler, L Williams; B Thyer (R Carre 51), K Dacey (L Belcher 68), D Arhip (S Andrews 63), G Earle (M Cook 63), R Thornton, S Lewis-Hughes (R Carre 18-28) (J Botham 72), O Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements not used: L Jones.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, K Godwin, T Daly, M Healey (S Fitzgerald 63); D Horwitz (C Fitzgerald 45), J Mitchell (A Lloyd 49); D Buckley (M Burke 63), D Heffernan (T McCartney 51), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 63), J Cannon (J Makysymiw 69), C Gallagher, E McKeon (P Boyle 60), C Fainga’a, J Butler.

Replacements not used: D McCoy

Scorers:

Cardiff Blues

Tries: O Lane 26

Conversions:

Penalties: S Shingler 12

Connacht

Tries: P Boyle 75

Conversions: S Fitzgerald 76

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steffan Thomas
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ARSENAL
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    'I can still hear the shouts - they couldn't believe it': 90s nostalgia at its best for the game that had everything
    'Ozil is a wasted talent,' claims former Arsenal favourite
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Dortmund score three goals in seven minutes to go nine points clear in Bundesliga
    Kevin Long nets own goal as Man City hit Burnley for five in FA Cup hammering
    'It is very risky to criticise your players in public' - Chelsea legend warns Sarri
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    Neymar faces race to be fit in time for Man United Champions League clash
    'I told him in training: Listen, you're going to score' - Lukaku says he predicted Sanchez FA Cup heroics
    Solskjaer satisfaction with classic Man United counter-attacking display against Gunners

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie