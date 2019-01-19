This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed

Andy Friend’s side will travel to the AJ Bell Stadium on the last weekend of March.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 5:36 PM
23 minutes ago 1,609 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4449210

CONNACHT WILL HAVE the chance to avenge their pool defeat to Sale Sharks when the sides renew battle lines in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Andy Friend’s side will travel to England on the last weekend of March after progressing through to the knockout stages with a last-gasp victory over Bordeaux in France this afternoon.

Tiernan O'Halloran celebrates his try Tiernan O'Halloran celebrates his try against Bordeaux. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Trailing by nine points, Connacht conjured a memorable comeback thanks to Jack Carty’s late intercept try to advance from Pool 3 as one of the best runners-up.

It means the western province face an away quarter-final against Sale, who won Connacht’s pool. 

Clermont qualified as the top seeds and will host Northampton Saints in the last eight, while it will be an all-Premiership affair as Worcester take on Harlequins.

The other quarter-final tie will see La Rochelle go head-to-head with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears, with the games down for decision on 29/30/31 March.

EPCR will confirm venues, dates and kick-off times in due course.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals: 

  • QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints
  • QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins
  • QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby
  • QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears 

Challenge Cup qualifiers:

1. ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 1 – 30 points)
2. La Rochelle (winner Pool 4 – 24 points)
3. Sale Sharks (winner Pool 3 – 22 points)
4. Worcester Warriors (winner Pool 2 – 22 points)
5. Harlequins (winner Pool 5 – 21 points)
6. Connacht Rugby (best pool runner-up – 22 points)
7. Bristol Bears (second best pool runner-up – 21 points)
8. Northampton Saints (third best pool runner-up – 21 points) 

