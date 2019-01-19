Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed

CONNACHT WILL HAVE the chance to avenge their pool defeat to Sale Sharks when the sides renew battle lines in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Andy Friend’s side will travel to England on the last weekend of March after progressing through to the knockout stages with a last-gasp victory over Bordeaux in France this afternoon.

Tiernan O'Halloran celebrates his try against Bordeaux. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Trailing by nine points, Connacht conjured a memorable comeback thanks to Jack Carty’s late intercept try to advance from Pool 3 as one of the best runners-up.

It means the western province face an away quarter-final against Sale, who won Connacht’s pool.

Clermont qualified as the top seeds and will host Northampton Saints in the last eight, while it will be an all-Premiership affair as Worcester take on Harlequins.

The other quarter-final tie will see La Rochelle go head-to-head with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears, with the games down for decision on 29/30/31 March.

EPCR will confirm venues, dates and kick-off times in due course.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals:

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints

QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby

QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears

Challenge Cup qualifiers:

1. ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 1 – 30 points)

2. La Rochelle (winner Pool 4 – 24 points)

3. Sale Sharks (winner Pool 3 – 22 points)

4. Worcester Warriors (winner Pool 2 – 22 points)

5. Harlequins (winner Pool 5 – 21 points)

6. Connacht Rugby (best pool runner-up – 22 points)

7. Bristol Bears (second best pool runner-up – 21 points)

8. Northampton Saints (third best pool runner-up – 21 points)

