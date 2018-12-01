This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

30 degrees, high altitude and mid-game water breaks - Connacht ready for Cheetahs

The western province are bidding to record a third straight Pro14 win for the first time since March 2017.

By Declan Rooney Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 6:30 AM
12 minutes ago 54 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4370098

CONNACHT ASSISTANT COACH Nigel Carolan has backed his side’s fitness as they prepare to face Cheetahs in the baking heat and high altitude of Bloemfontein later this afternoon [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid 30s at the Toyota Stadium as Connacht seek a second win of their South African tour following their 31-14 win over Southern Kings, and Carolan believes the team have nailed their preparation.

Tiernan O’Halloran Tiernan O'Halloran during yesterday's captain's run at Toyota Stadium. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht lost out to Cheetahs by a single point thanks to a last minute penalty in March, but after spending a week at altitude last time round, Andy Friend’s side chose to hone their preparations in the cooler Cape Town climate this time round.

“Last weekend it turned cooler for the match, 17 or 18 degrees which was helpful. But up in the Highveld it will be different,” said Carolan.

“We’re expecting it to be up mid-30s, which will be a real different challenge altogether. Once it hits the 30s, World Rugby has mandated that there is plenty of water breaks, but we just have to deal with it. We’ll try and control the tempo and manage to get through it.

“After the game last season the lads didn’t feel their lungs were burned up. We pride ourselves in our conditioning and the work the lads have done. While it’s different, they are conditioned to play high-tempo rugby. The big thing for us was managing the heat for the week and we could do that in Cape Town.”

Connacht have made five changes to the side that claimed a bonus point against Kings, with Niyi Adeolokun, Tom McCartney, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle and Robin Coepland all promoted to the starting team.

“Cheetahs have a bigger pack than Kings but they’re not as mobile. They are dangerous from broken play though,” added Carolan.

“It’s a very similar test, but playing at altitude in that heat will add to it. Certainly we know we can cope and we know we can control the tempo of the game. It’s something that we just have to try and focus on and execute as best as we can.”

Cheetahs:

15. Malcolm Jaer
14. Rhyno Smith
13. William Small-Smith
12. Nico Lee
11. Darren Adonis
10. Louis Fouche
9. Shaun Venter (captain)

1. Ox Nche
2. Joseph Dweba
3. Erich de Jager
4. Sintu Manjezi
5. JP du Preez
6. Junior Pokomela
7. Abongile Nonkontwana
8. Gerhard Olivier.

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Charles Marais
18. Aranos Coetzee
19. Justin Basson
20. Daniel Maartens
21. Rudi Paige
22. Tian Schoeman
23. Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Munster:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Conor Carey
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Cian Kelleher.

Referee: Dan Jones [WRU].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    Hoilett stunner completes Cardiff comeback as Wolves' poor run continues
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    Ireland defender Doherty marks 200th Wolves appearance in style
    More than derby day bragging rights on the line for Liverpool at Anfield
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    BOXING
    'The boxers have done nothing wrong' - Amy Broadhurst unsure whether we'll see boxing at Tokyo 2020
    'The boxers have done nothing wrong' - Amy Broadhurst unsure whether we'll see boxing at Tokyo 2020
    Sport Ireland 'deeply concerned' as boxing plans for 2020 Olympics put on hold
    IOC freeze preparations for boxing at next Olympics amid governing body mess

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie