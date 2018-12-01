30 degrees, high altitude and mid-game water breaks - Connacht ready for Cheetahs

CONNACHT ASSISTANT COACH Nigel Carolan has backed his side’s fitness as they prepare to face Cheetahs in the baking heat and high altitude of Bloemfontein later this afternoon [KO 3pm, eir Sport].

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid 30s at the Toyota Stadium as Connacht seek a second win of their South African tour following their 31-14 win over Southern Kings, and Carolan believes the team have nailed their preparation.

Tiernan O'Halloran during yesterday's captain's run at Toyota Stadium. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht lost out to Cheetahs by a single point thanks to a last minute penalty in March, but after spending a week at altitude last time round, Andy Friend’s side chose to hone their preparations in the cooler Cape Town climate this time round.

“Last weekend it turned cooler for the match, 17 or 18 degrees which was helpful. But up in the Highveld it will be different,” said Carolan.

“We’re expecting it to be up mid-30s, which will be a real different challenge altogether. Once it hits the 30s, World Rugby has mandated that there is plenty of water breaks, but we just have to deal with it. We’ll try and control the tempo and manage to get through it.

“After the game last season the lads didn’t feel their lungs were burned up. We pride ourselves in our conditioning and the work the lads have done. While it’s different, they are conditioned to play high-tempo rugby. The big thing for us was managing the heat for the week and we could do that in Cape Town.”

Connacht have made five changes to the side that claimed a bonus point against Kings, with Niyi Adeolokun, Tom McCartney, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle and Robin Coepland all promoted to the starting team.

“Cheetahs have a bigger pack than Kings but they’re not as mobile. They are dangerous from broken play though,” added Carolan.

“It’s a very similar test, but playing at altitude in that heat will add to it. Certainly we know we can cope and we know we can control the tempo of the game. It’s something that we just have to try and focus on and execute as best as we can.”

Cheetahs:

15. Malcolm Jaer

14. Rhyno Smith

13. William Small-Smith

12. Nico Lee

11. Darren Adonis

10. Louis Fouche

9. Shaun Venter (captain)

1. Ox Nche

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Erich de Jager

4. Sintu Manjezi

5. JP du Preez

6. Junior Pokomela

7. Abongile Nonkontwana

8. Gerhard Olivier.

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe

17. Charles Marais

18. Aranos Coetzee

19. Justin Basson

20. Daniel Maartens

21. Rudi Paige

22. Tian Schoeman

23. Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Munster:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Conor Carey

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Paul Boyle

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. James Mitchell

22. David Horwitz

23. Cian Kelleher.

Referee: Dan Jones [WRU].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: