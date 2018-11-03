This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bonus point in the bag by half-time as Connacht torch Dragons

Tom Farrell rounded off the scoring to secure victory against Bernard Jackman’s side.

By John Fallon Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 7:15 PM
51 minutes ago 2,752 Views 1 Comment
Tom Farrell celebrates scoring his sides fifth try.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht 33

Dragons 12

John Fallon reports from the Sportsground

CONNACHT WILL HEAD into the break boosted by a bonus point win as they inflicted a 37th consecutive away defeat on Bernard Jackman’s Dragons in the PRO14.

Connacht took some time to make their dominance count on the scoreboard at the Sportsground but they were good value for the win once they got into their stride.

The game turned in Connacht’s favour when Dragons butchered a second try chance when No.8 Taine Basham failed to find winger Dafydd Howells who had a clear run to the line after 21 minutes.

Connacht, who had dominated the opening quarter but created few chances, made the most of the let-off and came downfield for lock James Cannon to score after a drive from a penalty to the right corner.

Darragh Leader tackled by Richard Hibbard and Will Talbot-Davies Darragh Leader on the attack. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That was the score that Connacht needed to ignite their challenge and they had the bonus point in the bag by the break when they led 26-0 nil.

Dragons were swept aside as Darragh Leader, a late replacement for the injured Cian Kelleher, crowned his first game of the season with a try in the right corner after a good break involving Tom Farrell and Tiernan O’Halloran.

New out-half David Horwitz, starting his first game since his summer move from the Rebels, created the third try with a break from deep before Farrell put Colby Fainga’a through for his first Connacht try.

They piled on the pressure after that and it was no surprise when they secured the bonus point just before the break when hooker Tom McCartney finished a 13-phase move, with Horwitz’s third conversion putting them 26-0 in front.

Colby Fainga’a scores his sides third try Flanker Colby Fainga'a. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kieran Marmion came through unscathed and thought he had a try before coming off early in the second-half but the score was disallowed as Ultan Dillane was guilty of blocking.

Hallam Amos pulled back a try for Dragons before Eoin Griffin came on for his 100th Connacht appearance and Tom Farrell crowned a fine display with their fifth try ten minutes from time, with the Welsh getting a consolation try at the death from Basham.

Scorers:

Connacht:

Tries: James Cannon, Darragh Leader, Colby Fainga’a, Tom McCartney, Tom Farrell

Conversions: David Horwitz (3 from 4), Jack Carty (1 from 1)

Dragons:

Tries: Hallam Amos, Taine Basham

Conversions: Jason Tovey (1 from 2)

Connacht: 15. Tiernan O’Halloran; 14. Darragh Leader (23. Eoin Griffin 66’), 13. Kyle Godwin, 12. Tom Farrell, 11. Colm De Buitlear; 10. David Horwitz (22. Jack Carty 59’, 9. Kieran Marmion (21. Caolin Blade 47’); 1. Denis Buckley (17. Matthew Burke 66’), 2. Tom McCartney (16. Shane Delahunt 51’), 3. Conor Carey (18. Conan O’Donnell ’19); 4. Ultan Dillane, 5. James Cannon (19. Joe Maksymiw 66’); 6. Sean O’Brien, 7. Colby Fainga’a, 8. Jarrad Butler (20. James Connolly 73’).

Dragons: 15. Jordan Williams (22. Jack Dixon 75’); 14. Dafydd Howells (23. Adam Warren 41’), 13. Hallam Amos, 12. Jarryd Sage, 11. Will Talbot-Davies; 10. Jason Tovey, 9. Rhodri Williams (21. Tavis Knoyle 57’); 1. Brok Harris (17. Aaron Jarvis, 66’), 2. Richard Hibbard (16. Rhys Lawrence 71’), 3. Lloyd Fairbrother; 4. Joe Davies (19. James Thomas 41’), 5. Lewis Evans; 6. Harrison Keddie (20. Huw Taylor 66’), 7. Nic Cudd, 8. Taine Basham

Referee: Quenton Immelman (South Africa).

