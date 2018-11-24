This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway star Burke fires Oranmore-Maree to Connacht hurling title

In Leinster, the intermediate and junior football finalists have been confirmed after today’s semi-finals.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,800 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4358388

OFFALY AND KILDARE will be represented in the 2018 Leinster intermediate football championship final, when Shamrocks and Two Mile House go head-to-head for the title next month.

Shamrocks continued their impressive campaign with a 2-17 to 0-8 semi-final victory over Horeswood of Wexford in Tullamore this afternoon, while Two Mile House accounted for Laois club Courtwood 3-17 to 2-10 in their last four tie.

The clubs will contest the final on 8 December at a venue to be announced.

In the Leinster junior football championship, meanwhile, Dundalk Young Irelands booked their place in the decider with a 0-13 to 0-6 victory over Kilkenny’s Tullogher-Rosbercon in New Ross on Saturday.

The Louth club will meet St Brigid’s of Offaly after they defeated Milltown in the other semi-final clash at the Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence.

Elsewhere, Galway forward Niall Burke fired Oranmore-Maree to victory in this afternoon’s Connacht intermediate hurling championship final.

Burke scored 1-10 to help his club to a five-point victory over Tooreen of Mayo, collecting the man of the match award for his performance at Athleague.

Leinster 

IFC semi-finals:

  • Shamrocks (Offaly) 2-17 Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8
  • Two Mile House (Kildare) 3-17 Courtwood (Laois) 2-10

JFC semi-finals: 

  • Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) 0-13 Tullogher-Rosbercon (Kilkenny) 0-6
  • Milltown (Kildare) 1-7 St Brigid’s (Offaly) 1-11

Connacht

IHC final:

  • Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 1-20 Tooreen (Mayo) 1-15

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Laidlaw's boot and Maitland try help Scotland to season-ending Pumas win
    Laidlaw's boot and Maitland try help Scotland to season-ending Pumas win
    10-try All Blacks rebound from Dublin defeat by cutting loose against Italy
    Van der Merwe strikes twice to seal final World Cup place for Canada
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    FAI
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Ireland manager tomorrow
    ‘They should be banging his door down’: Lee Carsley a lost gem the FAI should be pushing for at all costs
    Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    IRELAND
    Inis MÃ³r man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    USA
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie