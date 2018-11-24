Galway star Burke fires Oranmore-Maree to Connacht hurling title

OFFALY AND KILDARE will be represented in the 2018 Leinster intermediate football championship final, when Shamrocks and Two Mile House go head-to-head for the title next month.

Shamrocks continued their impressive campaign with a 2-17 to 0-8 semi-final victory over Horeswood of Wexford in Tullamore this afternoon, while Two Mile House accounted for Laois club Courtwood 3-17 to 2-10 in their last four tie.

The clubs will contest the final on 8 December at a venue to be announced.

In the Leinster junior football championship, meanwhile, Dundalk Young Irelands booked their place in the decider with a 0-13 to 0-6 victory over Kilkenny’s Tullogher-Rosbercon in New Ross on Saturday.

The Louth club will meet St Brigid’s of Offaly after they defeated Milltown in the other semi-final clash at the Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence.

Elsewhere, Galway forward Niall Burke fired Oranmore-Maree to victory in this afternoon’s Connacht intermediate hurling championship final.

Burke scored 1-10 to help his club to a five-point victory over Tooreen of Mayo, collecting the man of the match award for his performance at Athleague.

Congratulations to @GAAMareeOran who dethrone champions @TooreenHurlers to be crowned Connacht Intermediate Champions for 2018 #CONNACHTCLUB 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fDGLn2qFtN — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) November 24, 2018

Leinster

IFC semi-finals:

Shamrocks (Offaly) 2-17 Horeswood (Wexford) 0-8

Two Mile House (Kildare) 3-17 Courtwood (Laois) 2-10

JFC semi-finals:

Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) 0-13 Tullogher-Rosbercon (Kilkenny) 0-6

Milltown (Kildare) 1-7 St Brigid’s (Offaly) 1-11

Connacht

IHC final:

Oranmore-Maree (Galway) 1-20 Tooreen (Mayo) 1-15

