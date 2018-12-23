This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's gut-wrenching that one': Carty and Connacht left deflated after dramatic loss

The out-half was intent on attacking Leinster from the off, and the tactic almost paid dividends.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 12:04 AM
17 minutes ago 445 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412305
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the RDS

THERE WAS NO way to dress it up and put a brave face on. Connacht carry a bitter disappointment with them on the road back to Galway.

Andy Friend’s men were on the brink of bridging a 16-year wait for a win in Dublin. The clock was on their side and they had earned their 17-point cushion on the scoreboard. But Leinster did as Leinster do.

The double champions meshed together a diligent tight forward-led attacking base with a ambitious width and catch-pass skills that are practiced for hours for times just like this sensational Saturday night.

“Yeah, fair play,” said Friend after a 33-29 thriller in the RDS, “they finished it well.

“We had our chances and I thought the last 15 minutes we tightened up a bit, (we) didn’t play the way we had been playing. You do that to a champion side and they’re going to take the opportunities.

“I thought we managed the game, three quarters of it, very well. Just the last bit we didn’t manage the way we needed to.”

“For 65 minutes we carried very well, we defended very well and our set-piece was strong. It’s gut-wrenching that one.”

Their dominance for the majority of the contest was underlined by the sight of Jack Carty arriving in to meet the press. Rarely has a man of the match looked so emotionally drained by the endgame.

Carty typified Connacht’s brilliance to open up their 12-29 lead. His exceptional chip and take will take pride of place in his career highlight reel. But on top of the 14 points he added to the scoreboard, his fingerprints were all over a brilliant attacking display and his pass at full-speed to put Caolin Blade under the posts for a bonus point try was a thing of beauty.

“You can’t paint over the cracks either,” said the Roscommon man, “that last 15 minutes was bitterly disappointing.”

Carty soon found himself lost for words, but the overriding message at the forefront at his thinking had been there throughout the match and all week long. Connacht did not arrive at the RDS in hope of catching Leinster on an off day. They attacked.

We spoke before the game,(saying) that when you come up here you have to actually go out and play.

“Other years we maybe played conservatively and didn’t get a result.

“Up until 65 minutes we played our game and it went quite well. That last 15 minutes, I can’t really put my finger on what it was. Maybe our choice of kicks could have been better, to get the ball off the park. That’s something myself and the half-backs have to look at.”

Bundee Aki and Sean Cronin at the final whistle Bundee Aki and Sean Cronin meet after the whistle. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s commendable of Carty to point the finger at his own department. But he and Blade were primary explanations for why Connacht unwrapped this Leinster defence time and again.

There is always a lesson to take, a moment to point to and ponder whether things might have gone differently with a more clinical approach. But Leinster had the bit between their teeth as they hunted down the try-line three times in the final 12 minutes.

The winning score from Andrew Porter arrived after 42 long phases.

Connacht’s defence stood up manfully until that point. More importantly, they have marked a line in the sand that they are capable of mixing it with the very best.

It’s just a shame they don’t have more than two bonus points to show for their efforts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Mandzukic adds to Roma's struggles as Juve restore eight-point lead
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie