Sellout! Connacht and Munster set for Pro14 clash at packed Sportsground

Keith Earls in action for Munster against Connacht in last year's fixture.

CONNACHT AND MUNSTER are set to face off in front of a full house for their first outing of 2019 when the teams meet at the Sportsground on Saturday night in the Guinness Pro14.

The sides take each other on in a tie in Conference A and Connacht Rugby have announced this morning that the eagerly-awaited clash has now sold out after strong demand for the inter-pro clash.

Munster are currently second on 39 points, just ahead of Connacht in third on 36 points with Glasgow Warriors leading the way on 41 points.

The corresponding fixture at the Sportsground last season finished 20-16 in favour of Connacht.

Both teams enter the game on the back of inter-pro victories with Munster seeing off Leinster 26-17 last Saturday in a fiery clash in Thomond Park while Connacht ran out 21-12 winners against Ulster last Friday night at the Sportsground.

The tie will be their last outing before they return to European action with Munster away to Gloucester in the Champions Cup on Friday 11 January and Connacht at home to Sale Sharks in the Challenge Cup on Saturday 12 January.

