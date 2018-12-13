Academy players to start as Connacht make 6 changes for trip to France to face Perpignan

TWO ACADEMY PLAYERS will start on the Connacht team and another one will be on the bench for the province’s away tie tomorrow night against Perpignan in the European Challenge Cup [KO 7pm].

After last week’s 22-10 win at the Sportsground over their French opponents, coach Andy Friend has made plenty changes for the return tie with Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Quinn Roux amongst those to drop out of the team.

Kieran Joyce, who made his full senior debut last week, retains his place in midfield with another Academy player Conor Fitzgerald handed the number 1o jersey. Joyce will partner David Horwitz who switches from out-half.

The team is captained by Dave Heffernan who will start in a pack that has five additions in the form of Dominic Robertson-McCoy, James Cannon, Gavin Thornbury, Sean O’Brien and Robin Copeland.

“We have selected a blend of youth and experience in our side,” remarked Friend.

“We are seeing strong competition within the squad and that is hugely important as we head into the second half of the season.

“There are a few academy players in our match day squad again this weekend and that has been a feature of our selections this season. Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Joyce and Matthew Burke have performed well when called on so far and that is why we have selected them again.”

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Kieran Joyce

12. David Horwitz

11. Matt Healy

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. James Mitchell

1. Peter McCabe

2. Dave Heffernan (captain)

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. James Cannon

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Sean O’Brien

7. James Connolly

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Carey

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Jack Carty

23. Kyle Godwin

