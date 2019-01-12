This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht withstand Sale comeback to earn big Challenge Cup win

Andy Friend’s men head to Bordeaux in round six with a quarter-final within their grasp.

By John Fallon Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 5:01 PM
24 minutes ago 3,770 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437144
Jack Carty helped Connacht to an important win.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Jack Carty helped Connacht to an important win.
Jack Carty helped Connacht to an important win.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Connacht 20

Sale Sharks 18

CONNACHT, HAVING SURRENDERED a 17-0 lead, came from behind in the closing stages to take control of Pool 3 of the Challenge Cup.

But even after going ahead they had to withstand a last gasp rally from Sale before securing an invaluable win in Galway. 

They will now head to Bordeaux next weekend in control of their own destiny after a first-ever win in six meetings against Premiership side Sale.

Victory for Steve Diamond’s men would have seen them win the pool here but Andy Friend’s maiden season at the Sportsground just gets better and better.

Connacht gave themselves a strong platform when they opened up a 17-0 lead after 23 minutes thanks to a couple of tries in rapid succession.

Connacht, with a much-improved maul, overcame some sloppy lineout work to take control, with Jack Carty edging them in front with a penalty after 14 minutes.

But it was a well-worked try after 21 minutes which put them in the driving seat when Bundee Aki drew enough attention to send his centre partner Kyle Godwin through to score under the posts.

Sale, playing against the breeze, had to keep the ball in hand but Connacht pushed on and pressure by Ultan Dillane forced a sloppy pass from Chris Ashton and scrum-half James Mitchell pounced to chase a kick and score against his former club under the posts.

However, Sale hit back in the final play of the half when winger Denny Solomona set up his English international colleague Ashton to score, with Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk landing a superb conversion from the right to make it 17-7 at the interval.

James Mitchell scores a try Mitchell goes over for a Connacht try. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Sale got rightly back into contention after 52 minutes when de Klerk, having missed an easy penalty shortly after the restart, pounced to score their second try after a good break by captain Jono Ross.

He missed the conversion but after Carty failed with a penalty into the wind, de Klerk closed the gap to two with a 62nd-minute penalty.

And the World Player of the Year nominee then edged them in front for the first time four minutes later with a penalty from the left.

Connacht hit back seven minutes from time and after going to the corner with a penalty, they got one from a better position after they were held up over the line and replacement out-half David Horwitz made no mistake from 15 metres to go 20-18 in front.

That was enough as Connacht withstood a late Sale rally with de Klerk opting for the corner with a penalty from the left touchline deep into stoppage time but they were guilty of crossing and Friend’s men escaped. 

Connacht scorers:

Tries: Kyle Godwin, James Mitchell
Penalties: Jack Carty [1 from 2], David Horwitz [1 from 1]
Conversions: Jack Carty [2 from 2]. 

Sale scorers:

Tries: Chris Ashton, Faf de Klerk
Penalties: Faf de Klerk [2 from 3]
Conversions: Faf de Klerk [1  from 2].

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy (Darragh Leader ’71); Jack Carty (David Horwitz ’63), James Mitchell (Caolin Blade ’54); Denis Buckley (Matthew Burke ’67), Tom McCartney (Shane Delahunt ’63), Finlay Bealham (Conor Carey ’60); Ultan Dillane, James Cannon (Quinn Roux ’48-77); Eoghan Masterson (Colby Fainga’a ’54), James Connolly, Jarrad Butler.

SALE SHARKS: Chris Ashton; Denny Solomona, Sam James, James O’Connor (Luke James ’56), Arron Reed; Kieran Wilkinson, Faf de Klerk; Ross Harrison, Rob Webber, WillGriff John; Bryn Evans, James Phillips (Andrei Ostrikov ’73); Jono Ross, Tom Curry, Josh Strauss (Ben Curry ’63). 

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    Leeds apologise to Derby over spy revelation after Bielsa admission
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    LEINSTER
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie