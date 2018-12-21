Aki, Dillane and Bealham return to Connacht squad for trip to Leinster

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has made ten changes to his side for Saturday’s visit to the RDS to take on Leinster [Kick-off 7.45pm].

Returning to the starting team are internationals Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane, while Bundee Aki makes the bench.

Aki only returned to Galway on Tuesday after getting married in New Zealand last weekend.

Bealham comes into the front row alongside Denis Buckley and Tom McCartney, while Dillane will line up alongside Gavin Thornbury in the second row.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade renew their partnership at half-back.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Darragh Leader

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Jarrad Butler (Capt)

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson McCoy, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, David Horwitz, Bundee Aki.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud