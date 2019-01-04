This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Healy back and Daly debuts for Connacht, but Aki absent for Munster clash

The Westerners are also without captain Jarrad Butler for the third round of seasonal inter-pros.

By Sean Farrell Friday 4 Jan 2019, 12:13 PM
48 minutes ago 1,904 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4423443
File photo: Matt Healy in training last month.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
File photo: Matt Healy in training last month.
File photo: Matt Healy in training last month.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has recalled star wing Matt Healy for tomorrow’s eagerly-anticipated inter-provincial clash with Munster at the Sportsground (kick-off 19.35, TG4, eir Sport).

The Western province must do without Bundee Aki, however, after the Ireland man started both of the seasonal derby clashes in Christmas week. On-loan Leinster centre Tom Daly starts at inside centre in Aki’s place, partnering Tom Farrell.

The starting XV shows six changes in all from the team who overcame Ulster 21-12 last Friday, with captain Jarrad Butler (carrying a “knock”) and Sean O’Brien replaced in the back row by Eoghan Masterson and Paul Boyle. 

Tom Daly Tom Daly training in Galway. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dave Heffernan comes in to captain the side and replaces Shane Delahunt at hooker. He is joined in the front row by Dominic Robertson-McCoy, though Ireland international Finlay Bealham returns to the matchday squad as a replacement.

The Westerners have won six of their last seven matches, the only defeat coming after they held a 17-point lead away to Leinster. That run of form has taken them third in Pro14 Conference A, and they will kick-off tomorrow’s match just three points behind Munster.

Connacht (v Munster)

15. Darragh Leader
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan (Capt.)
3. Dominic Robertson McCoy
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Paul Boyle
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Eoghan Masterson

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Cillian Gallagher
21. Angus Lloyd
22. David Horwitz
23. Colm DeBuitlear


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    LEINSTER
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster
    Kearney returns to captain Leinster as Cullen rotates for visit of Ulster
    Huge demand as Leinster's Champions Cup showdown with Toulouse sells out
    'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    Spurs trigger 12-month extension to Belgian defender's contract and tie him down until 2020
    'Liverpool need to take their medicine and relax' - Carragher unfazed by Man City defeat
    'How is that not a red card?' Kompany tackle on Salah the only complaint for Klopp
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie