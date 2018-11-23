Connacht boost as Healy and Thornbury primed for comebacks against the Kings

Connacht's players hit the beach in Cape Town on their down day.

CONNACHT’S RECORD TRY-SCORER Matt Healy returns to the starting XV for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth [KO 1pm Irish time, eir Sport].

Healy has recovered from a foot injury to take his place on the left wing in a side that is still shorn of Connacht’s Irish internationals.

There is good news too for Gavin Thornbury who has missed most of the last two months with a shoulder injury.

The lock is named on the Connacht bench with head coach Andy Friend indicating that he will make his return at some point on Sunday afternoon.

“The Kings have been really impressive this season especially when they are at home in Port Elizabeth,” Friend warned.

“They put 31 points on Leinster and 34 points on Scarlets and were unlucky to lose both games. They put 38 points on Glasgow and won that game so their form against three of the top teams in the Pro14 has been really impressive and we know how dangerous they can be.

“If they get space out wide, they will punish any team and we will need a big performance to overcome them.”

Southern Kings

15. Banda Masixole

14. Makase Michael

13. Klaasen Harlon

12. Klaasen Berton

11. Penxe Yaw

10. Du Toit Martin

9. Ungerer Stefan

1. Mguca Lupumlo

2. Van Rooyen Alandre

3. Oosthuizen Nicolaas

4. Greeff Stephan

5. Astle John-Charles (capt.)

6. Velleman Cyril-John

7. Van Vuuren Jurie

8. Lerm Ruaan

Replacements:

16. Balekile Tango

17. Tshakweni Alulutho

18. Pupuma Luvuyo

19. Van Schalkwyk Andries

20. Burger Martinus

21. Masimla Godlen

22. Dukisa Ntabeni

23. Kruger Tertius

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Conor Carey

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (capt.)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson McCoy

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Paul Boyle

21. James Mitchell

22. David Horwitz

23. Darragh Leader

