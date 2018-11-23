This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 23 November, 2018
Connacht boost as Healy and Thornbury primed for comebacks against the Kings

Andy Friend warns of the threat of ‘really impressive’ Kings.

By Niall Kelly Friday 23 Nov 2018, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,089 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4356579
Connacht's players hit the beach in Cape Town on their down day.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Connacht's players hit the beach in Cape Town on their down day.
Connacht's players hit the beach in Cape Town on their down day.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S RECORD TRY-SCORER Matt Healy returns to the starting XV for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth [KO 1pm Irish time, eir Sport].

Healy has recovered from a foot injury to take his place on the left wing in a side that is still shorn of Connacht’s Irish internationals.

There is good news too for Gavin Thornbury who has missed most of the last two months with a shoulder injury.

The lock is named on the Connacht bench with head coach Andy Friend indicating that he will make his return at some point on Sunday afternoon.

“The Kings have been really impressive this season especially when they are at home in Port Elizabeth,” Friend warned.

“They put 31 points on Leinster and 34 points on Scarlets and were unlucky to lose both games. They put 38 points on Glasgow and won that game so their form against three of the top teams in the Pro14 has been really impressive and we know how dangerous they can be.

“If they get space out wide, they will punish any team and we will need a big performance to overcome them.”

Southern Kings

15. Banda Masixole
14. Makase Michael
13. Klaasen Harlon
12. Klaasen Berton
11. Penxe Yaw
10. Du Toit Martin
9. Ungerer Stefan

1. Mguca Lupumlo
2. Van Rooyen Alandre
3. Oosthuizen Nicolaas
4. Greeff Stephan
5. Astle John-Charles (capt.)
6. Velleman Cyril-John
7. Van Vuuren Jurie
8. Lerm Ruaan

Replacements:

16. Balekile Tango
17. Tshakweni Alulutho
18. Pupuma Luvuyo
19. Van Schalkwyk Andries
20. Burger Martinus
21. Masimla Godlen
22. Dukisa Ntabeni
23. Kruger Tertius

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Conor Carey
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Cannon
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (capt.)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Paul Boyle
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Darragh Leader

