O'Halloran returns from injury as Connacht reinstate Aki to starting line-up for Challenge Cup duty

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN HAS been named to start for Connacht’s Challenge Cup clash with Sale Sharks following a leg injury which kept him out of action during the Christmas break.

The 26-year old comes into full-back in a much changed team as they prepare to welcome the Premiership side to the Sportsground on Saturday [Kick-off, 3pm].

Head coach Andy Friend has also named a new midfield pairing as Bundee Aki comes back into the starting team after missing out on the inter-pro defeat to Munster last weekend.

He previously started both of the seasonal derby clashes during the Christmas week.

Following his contract extension earlier this week, Jack Carty continues at out-half and will be partnered by former Sale Sharks player James Mitchell.

Denis Buckley is named to start at loosehead following his recovery from illness to make his 150th appearance for the province.

There is also a new second row partnership with Ultan Dillane and James Cannon coming into the side, while in the back row Captain Jarrad Butler returns from injury and is named at number 8 alongside James Connolly and Eoghan Masterson.

Bundee Aki after Connacht's win over Ulster last month. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Connacht are currently three points behind Sale in Pool 3 and Saturday’s result will have a huge influence on who qualifies for the knock out stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, Sale Sharks have also named their team for the clash, with Chris Ashton starting at fullback hoping to inflict as much damage as he did with his debut hat-trick in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Josh Beaumont, and Byron McGuigan miss the game through injury.

Kieran Wilkinson makes his fourth European Challenge Cup start this season at fly half, with Faf de Klerk, James O’Connor and Danny Solomona also giving an exciting look to the Sharks’ back-line.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. James Mitchell

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. James Connolly

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Carey

19. Quinn Roux

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Caolin Blade

22. David Horwitz

23. Darragh Leader

Sale Sharks

15.Chris Ashton

14.Denny Solomona

13. Sam James

12.James O’Connor

11. Arron Reed

10.Kieran Wilkinson

9.Faf de Klerk

1.Ross Harrison

2.Rob Webber

3.WillGriff John

4.Bryn Evans

5.James Phillips

6.Jono Ross

7.Tom Curry

8.Josh Strauss

Replacements

16.Curtis Langdon

17.Tom Bristow

18. Joe Jones

19.Andrei Ostrikov

20.Ben Curry

21.Will Cliff

22.Luke James

23.Cameron Redpath

