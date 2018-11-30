Five changes to Connacht side bidding for back-to-back wins in South Africa

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has named his team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein [KO 3pm Irish time, eir Sport 1].

The Connacht squad pictured after a training session in Cape Town this week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It shows five changes in personnel from the side that started last weekend’s bonus-point victory over the Southern Kings.

Tom McCartney gets the nod at hooker at the expense of Shane Delahunt. Gavin Thornbury comes into the second row to replace James Cannon. Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland join captain Jarrad Butler in the back row, with Sean O’Brien and Colby Fainga’a dropping out. The only adjustment in the backs sees Niyi Adeolokun come in for Cian Kelleher on the wing.

“The win against the Kings last week was hugely important for the morale among the group and it sets us up for the challenge of taking on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein,” Andy Friend said, as Connacht bid to bring their visit to South Africa to a successful conclusion.

“The players have worked really hard in training over the two weeks. They have been hugely challenged in the intensity and physicality that we have worked on and they have responded really well. Coming over here, we set ourselves the target of two wins and that firmly remains our goal.

“We will need a step up in intensity and execution from where we were last weekend to challenge the Cheetahs. They are a competitive side who are well able to throw the ball around and open teams up and the boys are well aware of that.

“But we will continue to focus on our game and constantly improving ourselves and delivering a result.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Conor Carey

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Paul Boyle

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. James Cannon

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. James Mitchell

22. David Horwitz

23. Cian Kelleher

Cheetahs:

15. Malcolm Jaer

14. Rhyno Smith

13. William Small-Smith

12. Nico Lee

11. Darren Adonis

10. Louis Fouche

9. Shaun Venter (captain)

1. Ox Nche

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Erich de Jager

4. Sintu Manjezi

5. JP du Preez

6. Junior Pokomela

7. Abongile Nonkontwana

8. Gerhard Olivier

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe

17. Charles Marais

18. Aranos Coetzee

19. Justin Basson

20. Daniel Maartens

21. Rudi Paige

22. Tian Schoeman

23. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

