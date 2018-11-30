Five changes to Connacht side bidding for back-to-back wins in South Africa

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has named his team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein [KO 3pm Irish time, eir Sport 1].
It shows five changes in personnel from the side that started last weekend’s bonus-point victory over the Southern Kings.
Tom McCartney gets the nod at hooker at the expense of Shane Delahunt. Gavin Thornbury comes into the second row to replace James Cannon. Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland join captain Jarrad Butler in the back row, with Sean O’Brien and Colby Fainga’a dropping out. The only adjustment in the backs sees Niyi Adeolokun come in for Cian Kelleher on the wing.
“The win against the Kings last week was hugely important for the morale among the group and it sets us up for the challenge of taking on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein,” Andy Friend said, as Connacht bid to bring their visit to South Africa to a successful conclusion.
“The players have worked really hard in training over the two weeks. They have been hugely challenged in the intensity and physicality that we have worked on and they have responded really well. Coming over here, we set ourselves the target of two wins and that firmly remains our goal.
“We will need a step up in intensity and execution from where we were last weekend to challenge the Cheetahs. They are a competitive side who are well able to throw the ball around and open teams up and the boys are well aware of that.
“But we will continue to focus on our game and constantly improving ourselves and delivering a result.”
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Conor Carey
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Cian Kelleher
Cheetahs:
15. Malcolm Jaer
14. Rhyno Smith
13. William Small-Smith
12. Nico Lee
11. Darren Adonis
10. Louis Fouche
9. Shaun Venter (captain)
1. Ox Nche
2. Joseph Dweba
3. Erich de Jager
4. Sintu Manjezi
5. JP du Preez
6. Junior Pokomela
7. Abongile Nonkontwana
8. Gerhard Olivier
Replacements:
16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Charles Marais
18. Aranos Coetzee
19. Justin Basson
20. Daniel Maartens
21. Rudi Paige
22. Tian Schoeman
23. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (4)