This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five changes to Connacht side bidding for back-to-back wins in South Africa

After defeating Southern Kings last weekend, Andy Friend’s men take on the Cheetahs tomorrow afternoon.

By Paul Dollery Friday 30 Nov 2018, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,332 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4368864

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has named his team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein [KO 3pm Irish time, eir Sport 1].

Connacht Rugby Squad and Staff photo at their final training session in CapeTown The Connacht squad pictured after a training session in Cape Town this week. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It shows five changes in personnel from the side that started last weekend’s bonus-point victory over the Southern Kings.

Tom McCartney gets the nod at hooker at the expense of Shane Delahunt. Gavin Thornbury comes into the second row to replace James Cannon. Paul Boyle and Robin Copeland join captain Jarrad Butler in the back row, with Sean O’Brien and Colby Fainga’a dropping out. The only adjustment in the backs sees Niyi Adeolokun come in for Cian Kelleher on the wing.

“The win against the Kings last week was hugely important for the morale among the group and it sets us up for the challenge of taking on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein,” Andy Friend said, as Connacht bid to bring their visit to South Africa to a successful conclusion.

“The players have worked really hard in training over the two weeks. They have been hugely challenged in the intensity and physicality that we have worked on and they have responded really well. Coming over here, we set ourselves the target of two wins and that firmly remains our goal.

“We will need a step up in intensity and execution from where we were last weekend to challenge the Cheetahs. They are a competitive side who are well able to throw the ball around and open teams up and the boys are well aware of that.

“But we will continue to focus on our game and constantly improving ourselves and delivering a result.” 

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Kyle Godwin
12. Tom Farrell
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Conor Carey
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Cian Kelleher

Cheetahs:

15. Malcolm Jaer
14. Rhyno Smith
13. William Small-Smith
12. Nico Lee
11. Darren Adonis
10. Louis Fouche
9. Shaun Venter (captain)

1. Ox Nche
2. Joseph Dweba
3. Erich de Jager
4. Sintu Manjezi
5. JP du Preez
6. Junior Pokomela
7. Abongile Nonkontwana
8. Gerhard Olivier

Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Charles Marais
18. Aranos Coetzee
19. Justin Basson
20. Daniel Maartens
21. Rudi Paige
22. Tian Schoeman
23. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie