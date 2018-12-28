10 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: As for Ulster, Dan McFarland has made just the four changes to his starting XV from last week’s win over Ulster, for the second of three successive inter-pros.

Three of the changes are in the backline as Johnny McPhillips, Angus Kernohan and Darren Cave are all handed starting berths, with Robert Baloucoune among those dropping out as he serves a two-week ban.

McPhillips comes in to partner John Cooney at half-back, with Cave joining Will Addison in the Ulster midfield. Kernohan starts on the left wing opposite Henry Speight, who will be making his final Ulster appearance before returning to Australia.

Nick Timoney is the final change, as he is drafted in to make up a powerful back row with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee. Jacob Stockdale and Rory Best are given the night off.

Ulster:

15. Louis Ludik

14. Henry Speight

13. Will Addison

12. Darren Cave

11. Angus Kernohan

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Ian Nagle

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Tommy O’Hagan

18. Ross Kane

19. Clive Ross

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Peter Nelson

23. Stuart McCloskey.