This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

4,003 Views 5 Comments
Share

TEAM NEWS: As for Ulster, Dan McFarland has made just the four changes to his starting XV from last week’s win over Ulster, for the second of three successive inter-pros. 

Three of the changes are in the backline as Johnny McPhillips, Angus Kernohan and Darren Cave are all handed starting berths, with Robert Baloucoune among those dropping out as he serves a two-week ban. 

McPhillips comes in to partner John Cooney at half-back, with Cave joining Will Addison in the Ulster midfield. Kernohan starts on the left wing opposite Henry Speight, who will be making his final Ulster appearance before returning to Australia.

Nick Timoney is the final change, as he is drafted in to make up a powerful back row with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee. Jacob Stockdale and Rory Best are given the night off.

Ulster:

15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Darren Cave
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Ian Nagle
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Tommy O’Hagan
18. Ross Kane
19. Clive Ross
20. Greg Jones
21. David Shanahan
22. Peter Nelson
23. Stuart McCloskey.

TEAM NEWS: There are no late changes for Connacht this week so the hosts will line up as announced yesterday, with Andy Friend making four changes in total from the last-minute defeat to Leinster.

All four alterations come in the pack with Quinn Roux, Sean O’Brien, Shane Delahunt and Conor Carey drafted into the starting XV, with Jarrad Butler again captaining the side from the back of the scrum.

Ultan Dillane is among those named on the replacements, while Stephen Fitzgerald is in line for his Connacht debut off the bench after signing a short-term deal with the western province this week.  

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Kyle Godwin
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Conor Carey
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Paul Boyle
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Stephen Fitzgerald. 

The earlier rain has stopped in Galway and conditions are absolutely perfect at the Sportsground. The scene is set for another exciting derby fixture.

A view of the Sportsground Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A view of the Connacht dressing room Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ultan Dillane Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Good evening! And welcome along to our live coverage of this Guinness Pro14 inter-pro between Connacht and Ulster from the Sportsground. 

The busy Christmas fixture list continues as Andy Friend’s western province bid to rebound strongly from last week’s agonising and heart-breaking defeat to Leinster at the RDS.

Ulster, meanwhile, arrive in Galway off the back of four straight wins and Dan McFarland’s side are full of confidence as they look to avenge their defeat to Connacht in Belfast earlier in the campaign.

A near-capacity crowd is expected at the Sportsground for this round 12 inter-pro, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens from 7.35pm. 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    Ex-United defender Stam takes charge at Eredivisie strugglers
    Afghanistan slaps travel ban on football chiefs as graphic details of alleged sexual abuse emerge
    LIVERPOOL
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Klopp delivers Liverpool injury update as Milner ruled out of Arsenal clash
    'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery
    LEINSTER
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019
    200th appearance for Healy as Leinster bring their heavy artillery to Limerick
    Stander captains Munster as JVG recalls his big guns for visit of Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?
    Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?
    Gerrard: Talk of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool is 'very presumptuous'
    Solskjaer: United can build around 'top class' Pogba

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie