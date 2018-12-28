Join us for live coverage from Galway, as the busy festive inter-pro period continues.
Liveblog
TEAM NEWS: As for Ulster, Dan McFarland has made just the four changes to his starting XV from last week’s win over Ulster, for the second of three successive inter-pros.
Three of the changes are in the backline as Johnny McPhillips, Angus Kernohan and Darren Cave are all handed starting berths, with Robert Baloucoune among those dropping out as he serves a two-week ban.
McPhillips comes in to partner John Cooney at half-back, with Cave joining Will Addison in the Ulster midfield. Kernohan starts on the left wing opposite Henry Speight, who will be making his final Ulster appearance before returning to Australia.
Nick Timoney is the final change, as he is drafted in to make up a powerful back row with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee. Jacob Stockdale and Rory Best are given the night off.
Ulster:
15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Darren Cave
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Ian Nagle
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Tommy O’Hagan
18. Ross Kane
19. Clive Ross
20. Greg Jones
21. David Shanahan
22. Peter Nelson
23. Stuart McCloskey.
TEAM NEWS: There are no late changes for Connacht this week so the hosts will line up as announced yesterday, with Andy Friend making four changes in total from the last-minute defeat to Leinster.
All four alterations come in the pack with Quinn Roux, Sean O’Brien, Shane Delahunt and Conor Carey drafted into the starting XV, with Jarrad Butler again captaining the side from the back of the scrum.
Ultan Dillane is among those named on the replacements, while Stephen Fitzgerald is in line for his Connacht debut off the bench after signing a short-term deal with the western province this week.
Connacht:
15. Darragh Leader
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Kyle Godwin
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Conor Carey
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson McCoy
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Paul Boyle
21. James Mitchell
22. David Horwitz
23. Stephen Fitzgerald.
The earlier rain has stopped in Galway and conditions are absolutely perfect at the Sportsground. The scene is set for another exciting derby fixture.
Good evening! And welcome along to our live coverage of this Guinness Pro14 inter-pro between Connacht and Ulster from the Sportsground.
The busy Christmas fixture list continues as Andy Friend’s western province bid to rebound strongly from last week’s agonising and heart-breaking defeat to Leinster at the RDS.
Ulster, meanwhile, arrive in Galway off the back of four straight wins and Dan McFarland’s side are full of confidence as they look to avenge their defeat to Connacht in Belfast earlier in the campaign.
A near-capacity crowd is expected at the Sportsground for this round 12 inter-pro, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens from 7.35pm.
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (5)