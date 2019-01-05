This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Keep your eye on the ball…

Nigel Carolan Connacht's Backs coach Nigel Carolan helps with some important last minute prep. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Connacht have only lost one in their last seven games – can they halt Munster’s charge this evening?

We’re not far away from kick-off now, so let’s get some predictions in.

Comment below or you can tweet @cian_roche

Seconds out, round three.

Can you hear the howls of derision? The widespread teeth-grinding over inter-provincial competitiveness that became as much a Christmas staple as a row with a close relative in recent years?

It largely got killed off this year, and in its place came some compelling, furiously contested derby matches.

Sean Farrell reflects on this winter’s inter-provincial derbies and the ‘fitting finale’ we’ve got in store for us this evening.

25 minutes until kick-off.

You can read this piece by clicking here.

Packed Out

The Sportsground is the place to be tonight, with supporters piling in from early this evening.

Connacht and Munster fans queue outside the Sportground before gates open Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Focused: On-loan Leinster centre Tom Daly starts at inside centre in Bundee Aki’s place, partnering Tom Farrell. 

Tom Daly before the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

So, with about 35 minutes to go until kick-off, why not catch up on all your pre-match reading…

“Mostly everything that they have been doing,” said van Graan when asked what has impressed him about Connacht this term.

“I think their defence is top-notch and their continuity play is very impressive, their kicking game is long and they force you into making mistakes.

“Any team that goes to the RDS and lead by 29-12 is a quality team and they have put in a few good performances in Europe as well so they are a quality side and will be really tough to beat.”

John Fallon brings us the latest from the Munster camp and how highly they are rating Connacht this evening.

You can read that full piece here

Can this man inspire another big victory for Munster this evening?

Joey Carbery Joey Carbery arrives at the Sportsground. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Team News

No news of any late changes from the Munster camp, so it appears to be as you were for Johann van Graan’s side.

Munster

15. Andrew Conway
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Dan Goggin
11. Alex Wootton
10. Joey Carbery
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. CJ Stander
21. Conor Murray
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Sammy Arnold

Team News

One late change for Connacht this evening ahead of kick-off – Pete McCabe comes in for Denis Buckley who misses out through illness.

Connacht 

15. Darragh Leader
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Pete McCabe
2. Dave Heffernan (Capt.)
3. Dominic Robertson McCoy
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Paul Boyle
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Eoghan Masterson

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney
17. Matthew Burke
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Cillian Gallagher
21. Angus Lloyd
22. David Horwitz
23. Colm DeBuitlear

Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of the final ‘winter-pro’ of the festive season.

It’s Connacht v Munster at the Sportsground where both sides will be flying high after victories last weekend over Ulster and Leinster respectively. Cian Roche will be guiding you through the live coverage this evening.

Johann van Graan’s side avenged their defeat to Leinster earlier in the season with a convincing victory over Leo Cullen’s side at Thomond Park. He will be hoping for more of the same as they take the trip to Galway this evening.

Stay with us to find out as we look forward to the 7.35pm kick-off.

We’ll have the team-line ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any changes to either side before the action begins.

As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage so simply post a comment below or send a Tweet to @cian_roche.

Enjoy the game!

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
