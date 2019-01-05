We bring you the minute-by-minute updates as Johann van Graan’s side make the trip to the Sportsground.
Connacht have only lost one in their last seven games – can they halt Munster’s charge this evening?
If you couldn’t follow Sinead Farrell’s liveblog this evening, here’s how it finished at the RDS…
Can you hear the howls of derision? The widespread teeth-grinding over inter-provincial competitiveness that became as much a Christmas staple as a row with a close relative in recent years?
It largely got killed off this year, and in its place came some compelling, furiously contested derby matches.
Sean Farrell reflects on this winter’s inter-provincial derbies and the ‘fitting finale’ we’ve got in store for us this evening.
Packed Out
The Sportsground is the place to be tonight, with supporters piling in from early this evening.
Focused: On-loan Leinster centre Tom Daly starts at inside centre in Bundee Aki’s place, partnering Tom Farrell.
“Mostly everything that they have been doing,” said van Graan when asked what has impressed him about Connacht this term.
“I think their defence is top-notch and their continuity play is very impressive, their kicking game is long and they force you into making mistakes.
“Any team that goes to the RDS and lead by 29-12 is a quality team and they have put in a few good performances in Europe as well so they are a quality side and will be really tough to beat.”
John Fallon brings us the latest from the Munster camp and how highly they are rating Connacht this evening.
Team News
No news of any late changes from the Munster camp, so it appears to be as you were for Johann van Graan’s side.
Munster
15. Andrew Conway
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Dan Goggin
11. Alex Wootton
10. Joey Carbery
9. Alby Mathewson
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. CJ Stander
21. Conor Murray
22. Tyler Bleyendaal
23. Sammy Arnold
Team News
One late change for Connacht this evening ahead of kick-off – Pete McCabe comes in for Denis Buckley who misses out through illness.
Connacht
15. Darragh Leader
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Pete McCabe
2. Dave Heffernan (Capt.)
3. Dominic Robertson McCoy
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Paul Boyle
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Eoghan Masterson
Replacements:
16. Tom McCartney
17. Matthew Burke
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Cillian Gallagher
21. Angus Lloyd
22. David Horwitz
23. Colm DeBuitlear
Hello and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of the final ‘winter-pro’ of the festive season.
It’s Connacht v Munster at the Sportsground where both sides will be flying high after victories last weekend over Ulster and Leinster respectively. Cian Roche will be guiding you through the live coverage this evening.
Johann van Graan’s side avenged their defeat to Leinster earlier in the season with a convincing victory over Leo Cullen’s side at Thomond Park. He will be hoping for more of the same as they take the trip to Galway this evening.
Stay with us to find out as we look forward to the 7.35pm kick-off.
We’ll have the team-line ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any changes to either side before the action begins.
As always, we want you to get involved in the coverage so simply post a comment below or send a Tweet to @cian_roche.
Enjoy the game!
