Ex-Kerry senior joins Anthony Cunningham's Roscommon football set-up

FORMER KERRY SENIOR Conor Cox has joined up with the Roscommon footballers for 2019.

The talented forward played senior league with the Kingdom in 2015 and has been in and around the panel, and has three All-Ireland junior titles to his name from 2012, 2015 and 2017.

He contributed greatly to all three wins, most significantly last year as he clocked up 1-5 from play in a 2-19 to 1-14 victory over Meath.

The 26-year-old also starred for UCC during their Sigerson win in 2014, and represented Kerry with distinction at minor and U21 level.

Now though, he’ll throw his lot in with Roscommon, who are under the guidance of former Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham.

Cox’s father is a Roscommon native, and he has transferred to his home club of Éire Óg from Listowel. His transfer was officially completed earlier this week

