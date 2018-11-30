This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The last couple of years we didn’t turn it on': Ballyboden hoping to follow in Cuala's footsteps

The seven-time Dublin champions have yet to lift a Leinster title.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 30 Nov 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 715 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4367350
Ballyboden's Conor Dooley at the AIB Leinster GAA Club Hurling Finals launch.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ballyboden's Conor Dooley at the AIB Leinster GAA Club Hurling Finals launch.
Ballyboden's Conor Dooley at the AIB Leinster GAA Club Hurling Finals launch.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BACK IN 2007, Ballyboden St Enda’s won the first Dublin hurling crown in their history and went on to reach the Leinster final where they lost to Birr by a single point.

Since then, the south Dublin club have racked up a further six county titles but failed to even reach another provincial decider.

It was a record that didn’t look so bad until Cuala arrived out of the county in 2016 and became the first Dublin side since Crumlin in 1979 to lift the Leinster title.

“It’s definitely been mentioned,” forward Conor Dooley says about their provincial record.

“Look, there’s a lot of fellas there with a lot of experience in Leinster and they want to accomplish what they haven’t, what they fell short of.

“So hopefully the experience they had in the past will help us get over the line on Sunday week. Look I’d say the lads will be well prepared. And hopefully we get the result they didn’t get before.

“We were well aware of the lads we have in the club. We know the potential we have with the players. Unfortunately just the last couple of years, we didn’t turn it on.

“I don’t know if that was lads putting their priorities elsewhere. But this year, we just want to give it everything and it’s worked out so far. I think our hurling has improved a lot over the last couple of years.

“So I think that’s reflective in the training we’ve done.”

Collie Basquel scores a goal Collie Basquel scores a goal against Coolderry in the semi-final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Dalkey side, of course, went on to string together back-to-back All-Irelands, setting a new benchmark for clubs who emerge from the capital.

“Cuala have definitely given Dublin hurling a lift so hopefully we’ll get more respect because of that. But I can’t really say too much. I wasn’t part of the team years ago that were winning county titles for fun.

“So it’s new enough for me. Please God we just push on and get over the line.

“(Cuala) represented Dublin brilliantly,” continues Dooley. “They’re an exemplary outfit. They put in a lot of training and they showed how the hard work pays off.

“They showed that anyone is capable of reaching the top once you put the hard work in. We’ve seen them play, we’ve assessed them, we’ve played them.

“Happily enough we beat them in the championship so we’re looking to just push on and get a result (against Ballyhale).”

On Sunday, Ballyboden will line out in their first provincial final in 11 years. The opponents are formidable – Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks who are the most decorated club in Leinster. 

They boast star names such as Michael and Colin Fennelly, TJ Reid and Joey Holden, while youngsters such as Evan Shefflin, Adrian Mullen, Brian and Eoin Cody have shown immense potential so far in their campaign.

“We’re expecting a good battle. We know the experience they have on and off the field. We’re under no illusions. They’re an experienced outfit. They’ve played at the top level at club and county.

Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle after beating Coolderry. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“So look, we’ll go out and give it a good bash. We’ll throw everything we can at them. And hopefully it will get us over the line.”

Much of Ballyboden’s success has been put down to manager Joe Fortune, who Dooley is full of praise for.

“He’s honest. He trusts the lads. He wouldn’t ask you to do something you wouldn’t do yourself. It’s a case where a lot of lads have dealt with him at underage and with colleges.

“So he’s a new face in the club but he’s not a new face to a lot of lads in the team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    TEST
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Captain Kolisi proud to restore respect for Springboks in Rassie's first year
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    All Black Crockett to skipper Barbarians against Pumas at Twickenham
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie