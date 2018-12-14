This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 December, 2018
Conor Masterson named in Liverpool squad for clash with Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp is facing a defensive injury crises.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Dec 2018, 2:42 PM
Conor Masterson: 20-year-old is progressing well at Anfield.
Conor Masterson: 20-year-old is progressing well at Anfield.
IRELAND’S CONOR MASTERSON has been included in Liverpool’s squad for the clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has to plan for the game at Anfield without some of his key defensive personnel, opening the door for the 20-year-old Dubliner. 

Joe Gomez suffered a fractured leg against Burnley while Joel Matip broke his collarbone in the closing stages of the midweek fixture with Napoli, with the duo out of action until next year.

Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also picked up a foot injury in the win over the Serie A side. 

When asked if he is facing a defensive crisis ahead of such a huge fixture, the Liverpool boss replied: “No, it’s our situation. A crisis is that if you feel it.

“With Trent, it’s not as serious as the other two boys. It’s not top-class news, that is clear.  

“It was unlucky, especially with Joel. It was the last second of the game - when I was asked in the press I had no idea about it. Rehab already started pretty much [for Joel], same for Joe.  

“With Trent, it’s day by day. It’s not good, but as long as we still have enough players, it’s our job to find a solution for it – we will have a solution for the weekend, but of course it’s not perfect.”

