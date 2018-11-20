This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster wary of throwing Murray and Farrell back in too soon

The pair are back training ahead of Sunday’s clash against Zebre.

By Declan Rooney Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 6:05 AM
41 minutes ago 486 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4348118
Farrell back in training at UL yesterday afternoon.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Farrell back in training at UL yesterday afternoon.
Farrell back in training at UL yesterday afternoon.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY COULD make his long-awaited comeback to rugby this Sunday as the Ireland scrum-half has made his full return to Munster training.

And Johann van Graan’s side have been handed a double boost ahead of their Pro14 clash with Zebre, with centre Chris Farrell primed to end his 10-month injury lay-off.

Both Murray and Farrell took part in full training yesterday with their Munster team-mates, and will be in contention to feature this weekend if they come through this week’s training.

Murray last played during Ireland’s summer tour to Australia and hasn’t featured for Munster at all this season due to a neck injury, while Farrell has been recovering from a knee injury picked up on Ireland duty in the Six Nations.

Munster coach JP Ferreira said it was a relief to have the duo back in training, but he sounded a note of caution regarding Murray’s comeback and cited the recent neck injuries suffered by Tyler Bleyendaal and retired South African prop Julian Redelinghuys as warning signs.

“Certainly with Conor you just have to wait out the process and get him strong enough,” said Ferreira.

“He is training well at the moment. He’s in the same boat as Chris Farrell, training, he’s on the pitch. He has gone through extensive rehab, and getting him physically ready and getting him contact ready.

“We haven’t made a call on (his availability), he’s just got to get through training and it’s got to be the all clear for him from us and then obviously the Irish camp has got a big say in that as well.

“Look, it’s like Tyler, with a neck injury you can’t take any risks. I’ve been on the side where you have a guy like Julian Redelinghuys, one game and it almost cost him to be a quadriplegic. You can’t take any risks with neck injuries.”

JP Ferreira JP Ferreira speaking to the media yesterday. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The positive returns of Murray and Farrell were dampened by a hand injury that has ruled Jean Kleyn out of the Champions Cup double header against Castres, although having Conor Oliver, Jaco Taute, Calvin Nash and Ronan O’Mahony in contention is a boost.

A year into his time as Munster defence coach, Ferreira says he is delighted to have the chance to work with Farrell, who has only played once for Munster in his time at the province.

“I did work with him, he had one game against Racing 92 in the U Arena and then he went in to Ireland and got injured in Ireland camp. I only had one game with him. Certainly in the last year I have got to know him, especially on the training pitch.

“He’s been in every single video session, I’ve had one-on-ones with Chris where he sits and he talks with me and we go through some backline defensive set-ups and thing like that.

“Look it’s unbelievable (to have him back). It’s not just for us but it’s for Ireland as well. Having Chris back on the pitch, getting him training, getting him going again, he is such a big stature and character.

“I’ll never forget, he was actually the first guy that I met when I walked into Munster. I looked at him and thought: ‘A big lock this guy, we don’t have locks like this in South Africa’. And then I heard he’s a centre. That’s just unbelievable, so his stature is massive for the team. It’ll be a big boost for them.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    Another All Black win a 'reassurance' for Ireland team undaunted by expectation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    One million people watched Ireland beat New Zealand
    Just a dead leg for O'Mahony after magnificent performance against New Zealand
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    DENMARK
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash
    Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie