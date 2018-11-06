'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award

CONOR MURRAY HAS been voted the World Player of the Year by readers of the renowned French publication Midi Olympique.

The Munster and Ireland scrum-half picked up the award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday as he continues to battle back from injury.

Murray has yet to play this season due to a neck issue, but the Ireland camp remain hopeful that he will return to fitness in time for their upcoming clash with the All Blacks on 17 November.

While Murray failed to make the shortlist for the World Rugby Player of the Year, he said that he was honoured to collect this award.

“It’s pretty special,” noted Murray, who played an integral role in Ireland’s Grand Slam success in 2018.

“I think with the relationship between Irish and French teams, especially in my club Munster. Our fans know it really well, they’ve travelled for years for really big games like quarter-finals and semi-finals.

“While we’ve been on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the majority of them, it’s got a special place in my heart in terms of rugby. I’ve a lot of experience down here, any time I come here to play against the French players, they’re very welcoming and very accommodating.

“It’s an honour.”

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton has been nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year gong, and is part of a stellar shortlist which also includes All Blacks pair Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane and Springboks Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx.

The winner will be announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on 25 November, where Jordan Larmour will also be in the running for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: