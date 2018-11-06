This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award

The Munster and Ireland scrum-half picked up the award at a ceremony in Paris.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,452 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4325192
Conor Murray after Ireland's win over Australia during the summer.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Conor Murray after Ireland's win over Australia during the summer.
Conor Murray after Ireland's win over Australia during the summer.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY HAS been voted the World Player of the Year by readers of the renowned French publication Midi Olympique.

The Munster and Ireland scrum-half picked up the award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday as he continues to battle back from injury.

Murray has yet to play this season due to a neck issue, but the Ireland camp remain hopeful that he will return to fitness in time for their upcoming clash with the All Blacks on 17 November.

While Murray failed to make the shortlist for the World Rugby Player of the Year, he said that he was honoured to collect this award.

“It’s pretty special,” noted Murray, who played an integral role in Ireland’s Grand Slam success in 2018.

“I think with the relationship between Irish and French teams, especially in my club Munster. Our fans know it really well, they’ve travelled for years for really big games like quarter-finals and semi-finals.

“While we’ve been on the wrong side of the scoreboard in the majority of them, it’s got a special place in my heart in terms of rugby. I’ve a lot of experience down here, any time I come here to play against the French players, they’re very welcoming and very accommodating. 

“It’s an honour.”

Ireland’s Johnny Sexton has been nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year gong, and is part of a stellar shortlist which also includes All Blacks pair Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane and Springboks Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx. 

The winner will be announced at the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on 25 November, where Jordan Larmour will also be in the running for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    ITALY
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie