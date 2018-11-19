This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murray back in full training ahead of Munster's Pro14 trip to Parma

The southern province provided a positive update on the scrum-half ahead of the Pro14′s return this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Nov 2018, 1:08 PM
CONOR MURRAY IS back in full training with Munster ahead of the province’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Zebre this weekend, with the scrum-half entering the final stages of his comeback from a neck injury.

After being ruled out of Ireland’s seismic victory over the All Blacks, Murray could now make his long-awaited return for Munster in Sunday’s game in Parma [KO 3.30pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Conor Murray Murray is back in full contact training. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Murray trained with a group of Ireland players at Carton House in the week of the Italy Test earlier this month, but hopes of a miraculous comeback against the world champions were ended last Monday.

The 29-year-old was ruled out of the remainder of the November series by the IRFU, but confirmation he is now back to full contact training comes as a major boost for Johann van Graan and Munster.

Murray, who signed a new IRFU contract in October, has not played since June because of the neck issue.

While there is no indication as of yet if he’ll be available for selection for this weekend’s round nine clash in Italy, the visit of Edinburgh to Cork’s Musgrave Park on Friday week may be a more likely return date.

There was also good news on the injury front for Munster with Chris Farrell, Conor Oliver, Ronan O’Mahony, Calvin Nash and Jaco Taute all back in training ahead of the return of Pro14 action this weekend. 

Liam O’Connor (knee), Rhys Marshall (hamstring), Jean Kleyn (thumb), Tommy O’Donnell (ankle), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (foot), James Hart (knee), Dan Goggin (knee) and Stephen Fitzgerald (foot) continue to rehabilitate their respective injuries.

Munster travel to the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi bidding for their fourth straight win after heading into the two-week break off the back of their impressive 30-26 victory over the Cheetahs in South Africa last time out.

Van Graan’s side currently sit second in Conference A behind pacesetters Glasgow Warriors, while they are in a strong position in their Champions Cup pool ahead of the back-to-back December games against Gloucester. 

