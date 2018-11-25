This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor Murray returns as Munster bag bonus-point win over Zebre on the road

Chris Farrell also made his return to action.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 6:01 PM
18 minutes ago 1,616 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359439

Zebre 7

Munster 32

Conor Murray dejected after the game Conor Murray returned (file pic) Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER WILL BE happy after their evening’s work in Parma as they held out for a Pro14 bonus-point win over Zebre, and welcomed the return of Conor Murray.

Fellow Ireland international Chris Farrell also returned and the duo played their part in closing out the win in the final half-hour.

Kevin O’Byrne scores a try Kevin O’Byrne scored a try. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Tries from Fineen Wycherley, Man of the Match Kevin O’Byrne, Ronan O’Mahony and Rory Scannell with points off the tee from Bill Johnston and Scannell saw them come out on top in tough conditions.

More to follow.

