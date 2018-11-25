Conor Murray returns as Munster bag bonus-point win over Zebre on the road

Zebre 7

Munster 32

Conor Murray returned (file pic) Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

MUNSTER WILL BE happy after their evening’s work in Parma as they held out for a Pro14 bonus-point win over Zebre, and welcomed the return of Conor Murray.

Fellow Ireland international Chris Farrell also returned and the duo played their part in closing out the win in the final half-hour.

Kevin O’Byrne scored a try. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Tries from Fineen Wycherley, Man of the Match Kevin O’Byrne, Ronan O’Mahony and Rory Scannell with points off the tee from Bill Johnston and Scannell saw them come out on top in tough conditions.

More to follow.

SUB | Some duo to bring on - welcome back Chris Farrell & Conor Murray, replacing Bill & Neil on 50' #ZEBvMUN — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 25, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: