This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

He's back! Conor Murray set for first appearance of the season against Zebre

The Munster scrum-half hasn’t featured since Ireland’s tour of Australia during the summer.

By Cian Roche Friday 23 Nov 2018, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,010 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4356476
Conor Murray is set to make his long-awaited return this weekend.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Conor Murray is set to make his long-awaited return this weekend.
Conor Murray is set to make his long-awaited return this weekend.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY IS set to make his long-awaited return after being named on the bench for Munster’s trip to Zebre this Sunday [KO 3.30pm, eir Sport].

The Ireland scrum-half hasn’t featured at all for province or country since the tour of Australia this summer, citing a neck injury for keeping him on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old had been expected to play some part in this weekend’s trip to the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi after taking part in full training this week.

Chris Farrell will also be a welcome return for Johann van Graan’s side as he puts his 10-month injury nightmare behind him. Farrell sustained a knee injury whilst on Ireland duty during their Grand Slam winning Six Nations campaign.

He is named on the bench alongside Murray and Conor Oliver.

Conor Murray Conor Murray took part in full training this week and looks set to get some game time against Zebre. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tyler Bleyendaal will retain the captaincy at inside centre this weekend as van Graan makes a number of changes to the side which beat the Cheetahs 30-26 in South Africa at the start of the month.

Mike Haley retains his spot at full-back, while Ronan O’Mahony makes his first appearance of the season on the right wing, with Alex Wootton lining out on the opposite flank.

Rory Scannell joins Bleyendaal to complete the centre pairing, while Neil Cronin and JJ Hanrahan line up as the half-backs.

In the pack, Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer make up the front row as Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea partner in the second row.

Gavin Coombes makes his first start in the Guinness Pro14 alongside Chris Cloete and Arno Botha in the back row.

Munster go in search of a fourth win in their last five league outings against the Italians this weekend. Zebre, meanwhile, have only lost one of their last seven home games in all tournaments.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Ronan O’Mahony
13. Rory Scannell
12. Tyler Bleyendaal
11. Alex Wootton
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry
17. Brian Scott
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Sean O’Connor
20. Conor Oliver
21. Conor Murray
22. Bill Johnston
23. Chris Farrell

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    IRELAND
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    ROY KEANE
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    'It's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016... People have short memories'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie