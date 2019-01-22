This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre

The powerful young centre is happy to defer to Robbie Henshaw, for now.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
53 minutes ago 2,174 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4451464

CONOR O’BRIEN DOESN’T need any dose of perspective or harsh reality to ground him. He is acutely aware of how far he has come.

Not just in the short-term, with a try-scoring man-of-the-match display against Ulster among his five starts this season, but in the long-term thanks to a remarkable sense of symmetry delivered in his European debut the following week.

Conor O'Brien and Andrew Porter celebrate after the game O'Brien and Porter celebrate the win over Toulouse. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

After his energetic late cameo against Toulouse, the powerful centre was reminded that it was not his first time taking the field during a visit from the French giants.

He was a Mullingar Mini, unleashed during the interval of a 20-13 Leinster win over Toulouse on January 12 2008 — 11 years to the day before he faced the same team as a senior.

“I got four minutes both days. I suppose it was progress, in a way,” he says with a laugh.

A smile is never far away from O’Brien as he sits for media duties in Leinster’s UCD base. Some young professionals can appear as though the weight of the world is planted on their shoulders, but the Westmeath man is more than comfortable as he chats away. Whether the subject be an illustrious rival, his development or the frenetic excitement involved ahead of such a pivotal European match.  

“I kind of knew I was coming on after 77 minutes, and sure like you’re kind of all over the place.

“It’s such a crazy week. I only found out late in the week that I was on the bench, so it was mad like with everyone sending you good luck texts and everyone’s real happy for you. It’s easy to get distracted and listen to all of that and be like, ‘I’m a great lad here now being on the bench for a Champions Cup game’. But you kind of have to knuckle down a bit and focus…

“I haven’t been a sub too much when I’ve been playing. But when you do, you’re coming into the game and it’s unusual because mentally you’re not switched on to start the game but at the same time,  you have to be ready to come in whenever you’re needed.

“So you’re kind of edge on the bench. I like to watch the games as well,” he adds with a slightly guilty look.

“You’d be down trying to warm up but I’d be down the back (watching) near the try-line or whatever. I wasn’t needed – well, I wasn’t needed until the 77th minute or whatever – it was class performance and then when I got on sure I didn’t even touch the ball I think.

“I fell off Cheslin Kolbe, that was about the height of it.”

11 years earlier, O’Brien would have cooled down after his RDS run-out and perhaps caught a glimpse of Felipe Contepomi capping off the win with a drop-goal. Now, as a 22-year-old, Contepomi’s influence has grown much stronger.

“Felipe was reminding me at the start of the year saying, ‘look, you can work on your weaknesses, but people kind of neglect their strengths then as well.’

Conor O'Brien O'Brien in training yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“That kind of clicked with me because I was focusing so much on developing my passing and kicking and things like that. Whereas my ball-carrying and getting a good defence going (are my strengths), I’m always working with himself and Hugh Hogan on D, trying to tidy up things and get rid of bad habits.”

Felipe would say, ‘you’ll make mistakes, just forget about them and learn from there,’” says the centre.

“As long as the decision or the reason why you did it was right, the execution will get better with time. That’s definitely something that himself and myself were working on recently.”

Among the player pool, Robbie Henshaw is naturally a game-shaping influence on O’Brien too. Not because of their shared Westmeath upbringing, but down to their physique and powerful carrying threat through midfield.

“He’s Athlone and I’m Mullingar so there’s a bit of rivalry there already,” he jokes, “we’re both footballers from Westmeath playing rugby.

“He’s a really good role model to have, without sounding too cringey. We are a similar enough build and our attributes are similar, strengths and stuff. So he’s the perfect person to have there to look at in training. When he is running round you in training you learn fairly quick to stop him or try your best to stop him. It’s unbelievable to have him there and he’s a lovely lad as well.”

Role models and lovely lads are all well and good, but a time will soon come when European weeks carry a touch of expectation on top of nervous anticipation for O’Brien. Then Henshaw will be nothing more than a rival, a hurdle between him and where he wants to be. For now, though, O’Brien is thrilled just to have worked his way into the conversation.

“I mean, he was ‘the man in my way’ when I first came into the academy.

“I suppose it’s a good conversation to have; that you’re talking about me trying to overtake Robbie Henshaw. (I’m) trying to get up to that level. I wouldn’t have considered (that) until you’d asked me these type of questions.

“To get picked for Champions Cup,… I was playing for Clontarf last year and stuff like that!”

Conor O'Brien celebrates scoring their third try The Mullingar man celebrates his try against Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He adds: “you have to be realistic. Robbie Henshaw is a Lion and so you can’t be disappointed when he comes back in and pushes you out of the team.”

The Ireland and Lions centre, of course, did just ahead of the win over Wasps. But while he is off in Portugal with Ireland, O’Brien will be back blasting into tackles and putting a smile on the faces in the RDS crowd when Scarlets come to visit on Friday.

At half-time, a crop of minis will run out in his footsteps, literal and metaphorical, and the circle might just start all over again for one of them.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Hazard: I frustrate all my managers - but I won't change
    Hazard: I frustrate all my managers - but I won't change
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Huddersfield announce Borussia Dortmund reserve coach as Wagner's replacement

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie