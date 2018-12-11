Mayo goalkeeper Conor O'Malley the FA Cup hero for Peterborough with three penalties saves

IRELAND GOALKEEPER CONOR O’Malley excelled with some individual FA Cup heroics on Tuesday night, producing three penalty saves in a shootout with Bradford to book Peterborough’s place in the next round.

The Westport native spent three seasons with St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland before earning a move to the League One outfit in August 2017 for an estimated fee of €100,000.

He received his first senior international call-up earlier this year, named in Martin O’Neill’s squad in May ahead of Ireland’s friendlies with France and the USA.

In a thrilling game on Tuesday, eight goals shared evenly saw the cup tie go through extra-time before a penalty shootout was required to decide a winner — striker Ivan Toney notching a hat-trick during an incredible night at Valley Parade.

The hosts came from 2-0 and 3-1 down during a pulsating affair, but an excellent display from 24-year-old O’Malley proved decisive during spot-kicks — the goalkeeper saving against all of Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Paul Caddis.

Peterborough will now face Middlesborough in the third round of the FA Cup.

