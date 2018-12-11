This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Mayo goalkeeper Conor O'Malley the FA Cup hero for Peterborough with three penalties saves

The former St Pat’s shot-stopper produced a brilliant penalty shoot-out display against Bradford in the FA Cup.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 10:59 PM
Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 10:59 PM
The Westport goalkeeper joined Peterborough in August 2017.
IRELAND GOALKEEPER CONOR O’Malley excelled with some individual FA Cup heroics on Tuesday night, producing three penalty saves in a shootout with Bradford to book Peterborough’s place in the next round.

The Westport native spent three seasons with St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland before earning a move to the League One outfit in August 2017 for an estimated fee of €100,000.

He received his first senior international call-up earlier this year, named in Martin O’Neill’s squad in May ahead of Ireland’s friendlies with France and the USA.

In a thrilling game on Tuesday, eight goals shared evenly saw the cup tie go through extra-time before a penalty shootout was required to decide a winner — striker Ivan Toney notching a hat-trick during an incredible night at Valley Parade.

The hosts came from 2-0 and 3-1 down during a pulsating affair, but an excellent display from 24-year-old O’Malley proved decisive during spot-kicks — the goalkeeper saving against all of Karl Henry, Jack Payne and Paul Caddis.

Peterborough will now face Middlesborough in the third round of the FA Cup.

