This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Do they want me to stay on? Yes' - O'Shea not distracted by Italy speculation

French media have suggested the Irishman could be replaced after the World Cup this year.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,881 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4455509

Murray Kinsella reports from London

CONOR O’SHEA SAYS speculation that he could be replaced as Italy head coach after this year’s World Cup hasn’t been a distraction.

Reports in the French media suggested that the Italian Rugby Federation [FIR] was lining up Racing 92 coaching duo Laurent Travers and Laurent Labit to take over from O’Shea.

Conor O’Shea at the came O'Shea's contracts extends through until after the 2020 Six Nations. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

However, the Irishman is contracted with Italy through until after the 2020 Six Nations and FIR president Alfredo Gavazzi yesterday underlined the federation’s “maximum support” for O’Shea in a Twitter post.

O’Shea, speaking at the Six Nations launch in London today, said he hasn’t been bothered by the recent speculation and stated that he actually hoped the FIR was looking for alternatives to him as head coach.

“It’s what you expect,” said O’Shea, who is preparing Italy to face Scotland on 2 February. “I spoke to the president and we’re not in this for me, we’re in this for Italian rugby. There are a lot of things that go on.

“Do they want me to stay on? Yes.

“Would I expect them to be looking at alternatives? They say they’re not but I hope they are because if they’re not, they’ll be slammed for not looking at alternatives.

“Frankly, the only concern I have is playing Scotland. I can’t wait to lead this team into the Six Nations, the World Cup and beyond. It will be a decision for me, my family, the federation and it’s not about me. It’s about Italian rugby.

“All I said to the president was, ‘The next decision has to be the right thing.’ If that means new energy, if my energy isn’t there, because players will know when I’ve lost my energy.

“I remember a phone call with Sergio [Parisse] after last year’s Six Nations and he said, ‘Please don’t lose your energy’ and he’ll know it if I do. 

“That talk is part and parcel of the game, doesn’t bother me.”

Sergio Parisse Sergio Parisse says this may be his final Six Nations. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Italy have not won a Six Nations game since 2015, when they shocked Scotland at Murrayfield, but O’Shea is certain improvements are being made within Italian rugby. 

With Benetton and Zebre improving in the Pro14 and young talent coming through, O’Shea is optimistic about the future. The win over Georgia in November was an important achievement for his Italy squad.

One man who won’t be around too much longer is fit-again 35-year-old captain, Parisse, who said this could be his final Six Nations. 

“Personally, I’ve come from 2018 and that was a really, really bad year in terms of injury and surgery and not playing good rugby – rugby that is not acceptable for my level,” said Parisse in London.

“But it is what it is, part of the career of a professional rugby player. I have a lot of energy now and I want to play rugby with my club [Stade Français] and the national team.

“Maybe it’s my last Six Nations, I don’t know, but I don’t like to talk about the next World Cup or the next thing. I want to live in the moment and I’m happy to be working with the boys, it was difficult to miss the November Tests. 

“It’s important for me to play well. I know I can bring experience and leadership, but it’s important to perform well on the field.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    Crystal Palace goalkeeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    Usain Bolt calls time on ill-fated attempt at a football career
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    'I don't spend a lot of time at home already, so it's probably high time I did'
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    In full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
    ENGLAND
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    Former England manager apologises to players over racism and bullying claims
    Excellent business as Exeter tie England trio down to new deals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie