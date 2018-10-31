Contepomi determined to help Leinster become the best team in the world

FELIPE CONTEPOMI SAYS his rugby philosophy was shaped by his time playing with Leinster. And now as the province’s backs coach, he is intent on reflecting that ethos back on the current crop in the hope of seeing his charges become the best team in the world.

The Argentine returned to the eastern province this summer to fill the vacancy left by Girvan Dempsey and the Puma’s methods have struck a chord with players.

Though he has cut his coaching teeth with the Jaguares and Argentina, the former out-half says the key to any coaching success is the ability to adapt to a club’s individual culture.

“I’ve got my ideas on rugby and it doesn’t have to be exactly what Argentina, or whoever, were playing. Because now it’s changed with a new head coach (Mario Ledesma).

“I think I’m here to give what I can to Leinster and make Leinster the best team in the world. That’s my aim: to help Leinster be the best team in the world.”

His national pride comes in the form of a wry smile when Contepomi considers the knock-on effect of achieving that goal.

As primary suppliers of Ireland’s national team at present, improving Leinster will in turn raise the bar in the Ireland squad. The 41-year-old says he is happy with the ‘compromise’ of upsklling his players so that they can excel in green jerseys.

“Being here, there’s a compromise in helping the Leinster players to be the best they can and that includes a lot of Irish players. We have 18/19 (in the squad), hopefully I can help them be the best players they can be and they can take it wherever they go. If it’s in the Irish team…

“I’m not trying to replicate something from Argentina to here,” he adds, “it’s not only your ideas, it’s where you are going. Even my ideas that I have now here in Leinster, they might not be the best ideas if I go to Agen.

“You have to know the culture, the philosophy of rugby where you’re going and coaching. Definitely, I feel very happy with the philosophy in Leinster.”

The Argentine is intent on adapting in whichever environment he works in. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“I’ve always said I’ve been lucky with the coaches I had. From everyone I took positive things. Obviously from some more than others… I really cemented my idea of what I want from rugby here in Leinster when I was a player.

“Because of (Michael) Cheika, (David) Knoxy, (Mike) Brewer and all of the coaches that I had in those times the way of playing rugby that I feel the most is the Leinster way, you know?