SUNDAY’S SECOND LEG of the Copa Libertadores final between bitter Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate went to extra time after a 1-1 draw in Madrid left the two-leg contest level 3-3 on aggregate.

Dario Benedetto put Boca ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu just before half-time, but River equalised through Lucas Pratto on 68 minutes.

More to follow…

