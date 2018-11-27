Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina after bus attack

SOUTH AMERICAN FOOTBALL administrators Conmebol said on Tuesday that the postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between fierce rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played outside of Argentina.

Conmebol said the venue for the match, to take place on “December 8 or 9″ would be at an as yet undecided venue.

The original second leg clash between the two Buenos Aires clubs at the weekend was postponed after Boca players were injured in an attack on their team bus by River fans with pepper spray, stones and sticks.

Though efforts were made to play the game the following day, it was decided that the match would be delayed further, with authorities now hopeful the game can be played next weekend.

It is reported, however, that Boca are set to reject the proposals at a meeting between the two clubs in Paraguay, claiming that they should be awarded the match and therefore the trophy given their innocence in the events of the weekend.

Boca have appealed to Conmebol’s disciplinary court, and despite the confederation’s proposal, the decision of that tribunal is likely to determine whether the match goes ahead or not.

Should it be rescheduled, Paraguay has been reported as a likely venue, as well as Middle Eastern venues in Doha and the UAE.

Genoa has also offered to host the game, with the Italian city citing their large Argentine population as reason for it to be played there.

It has not yet been determined whether any supporters will be allowed to attend any rearranged fixture given their part in the incidents that lead to the postponement and the potential security risks.

