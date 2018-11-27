This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Cora Staunton autobiography named Irish Sports Book of the Year

It overcame stiff competition from Andy Lee’s ‘Fighter’ and Davy Fitzgerald’s ‘At All Costs’ among others.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 10:42 PM
CORA STAUNTON’S ‘GAME Changer’ overcame stiff competition to be crowned the 2018 Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year at a ceremony in Dublin tonight.

The book, written in conjunction with journalist Mary White and published by Transworld Ireland, looks at the GAA star’s rise to the top of her sport and the various challenges along the way.

It was one of six books shortlisted, along with ‘At All Costs’ by Davy Fitzgerald with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books), ‘Fighter’ by Andy Lee with Niall Kelly (Gill Books), ‘The Obsession’ by Seán Cavanagh (Black &White Publishing),  ‘The Hurlers’ by Paul Rouse (Penguin Ireland) and ‘Driven’ by Rosemary Smith with Ann Ingle (HarperCollins).

Previous winners of the award include ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ by David Walsh, ‘The Test’ by Brian O’Driscoll and ‘Until Victory Always: A Memoir’ by Jim McGuinness.

According to the awards’ official site, the winners are “decided by an online web-poll divided into two constituencies, a public vote and a specialist Academy vote, weighted equally and combined to produce the winners”.

