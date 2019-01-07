'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch

Corey Whelan tangling with Marcel Hartel during Ireland's defeat to Germany in an U21 European Championship qualifier in Dublin in October.

Corey Whelan tangling with Marcel Hartel during Ireland's defeat to Germany in an U21 European Championship qualifier in Dublin in October.

COREY WHELAN’S SPELL at Crewe Alexandra has come to an end, with manager David Artell full of praise for the defender following his time with the League Two club.

Whelan, who turned 21 last month, joined Crewe on loan in August and went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has now returned to Liverpool, whose U23 side he captained throughout last season. The Chester-born defender has been on the books at Anfield since the age of 10.

“I had a good long chat with Corey,” Artell said of Whelan, who has yet to taste first-team action for Liverpool. “He has been terrific, I have to say. I think he’s played 17-18 times and he’s got half a chance of having a good career. He’s got some learning to do and some bits, and he was thankful.”

Another Irish defender, Kevin O’Connor, has also returned to his parent club after the conclusion of a brief spell at Crewe. The 23-year-old former Cork City left-back made 10 appearances while on loan from Preston North End.

“Kevin was a bit different as he’s a bit older and it’s not quite happened for him,” Artell said. “But he was admirable and he did the job when he was called upon.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: