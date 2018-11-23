Cork City go back to black with new away kit for next season

Source: Cork City FC

CORK CITY HAVE kicked off Black Friday by launching their away strip for 2019.

The SSE Airtricity League club, who returned to Adidas gear this year, will wear a black alternate kit for some of their games on the road next season.

According to the Leesiders, it marks the 25th anniversary of their previous black Adidas strip — as worn below by former City left-back Gareth Cronin — which was recently voted as the club’s favourite away kit in a social media poll.

Source: INPHO

“I can’t wait to run out onto the pitch next year wearing the kit,” said City midfielder Garry Buckley. “It looks and feels phenomenal. There’s nothing like pulling on the green of Cork City, but a change is always nice.”

City will be hoping to experience some brighter days in black in 2019 after relinquishing the Premier Division and FAI Cup titles to Dundalk this year.

