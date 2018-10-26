Sadlier hits hat-trick as Cork gear up for cup final by putting five past Bray

Cork City 5

Bray Wanderers 1

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

CORK CITY SIGNED off their Premier Division as Kieran Sadlier scored a hat-trick in a win over Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Victory means John Caulfield’s side finish the Premier Division with three straight victories ahead of the FAI Cup final, leaving them on 77 points from their 36 games.

Sadlier was lively all through, setting the tone from the off. Bray goalkeeper Evan Moran made some good saves as City created early chances and the opening goal came in the 20th minute, Sadlier with a free header from Barry McNamee’s cross.

Bray’s Conor Kenna had a chance of an equaliser just before the half-hour, Mark McNulty saving from him, and City responded strongly as Gearóid Morrissey netted the second goal following good build-up play by Shane Griffin.

Sadlier got his second and City’s third with a low drive on 34 and four minutes before half-time it was 4-0, Griffin’s cross leading to a defensive mix-up and McNamee profiting.

Two minutes into the second half, Sadlier had his hat-trick, Griffin again the provider, though City were denied a 20th clean sheet of the season as Bray’s Jake Ellis pulled one back.

Graham Cummins might have got a sixth for the hosts but his header came back off the crossbar while Bray sub Jake Kelly had a late effort saved by McNulty.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie (Conor McCarthy 57), Alan Bennett, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey (Aaron Barry 56); Barry McNamee, Garry Buckley (Cian Murphy half-time), Kieran Sadlier; Graham Cummins.

BRAY WANDERERS: Evan Moran; Cian Walsh, Conor Kenna, Seán Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Seán Harding (Cian Maher 75), Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan, Darragh Noone (Rhys Gorman 86); Jake Ellis (Jake Kelly 70), Ger Pender.

Referee: Seán Grant (Wexford).

