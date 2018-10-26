This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sadlier hits hat-trick as Cork gear up for cup final by putting five past Bray

Gearoid Morrissey and Barry McNamee were also on target for the Leesiders.

By Denis Hurley Friday 26 Oct 2018, 10:26 PM
3 hours ago 1,869 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4308795
Sadlier (centre) celebrating a goal (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Sadlier (centre) celebrating a goal (file photo).
Sadlier (centre) celebrating a goal (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork City 5
Bray Wanderers 1

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross 

CORK CITY SIGNED off their Premier Division as Kieran Sadlier scored a hat-trick in a win over Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Victory means John Caulfield’s side finish the Premier Division with three straight victories ahead of the FAI Cup final, leaving them on 77 points from their 36 games.

Sadlier was lively all through, setting the tone from the off. Bray goalkeeper Evan Moran made some good saves as City created early chances and the opening goal came in the 20th minute, Sadlier with a free header from Barry McNamee’s cross.

Bray’s Conor Kenna had a chance of an equaliser just before the half-hour, Mark McNulty saving from him, and City responded strongly as Gearóid Morrissey netted the second goal following good build-up play by Shane Griffin.

Sadlier got his second and City’s third with a low drive on 34 and four minutes before half-time it was 4-0, Griffin’s cross leading to a defensive mix-up and McNamee profiting.

Two minutes into the second half, Sadlier had his hat-trick, Griffin again the provider, though City were denied a 20th clean sheet of the season as Bray’s Jake Ellis pulled one back.

Graham Cummins might have got a sixth for the hosts but his header came back off the crossbar while Bray sub Jake Kelly had a late effort saved by McNulty.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie (Conor McCarthy 57), Alan Bennett, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey (Aaron Barry 56); Barry McNamee, Garry Buckley (Cian Murphy half-time), Kieran Sadlier; Graham Cummins.

BRAY WANDERERS: Evan Moran; Cian Walsh, Conor Kenna, Seán Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Seán Harding (Cian Maher 75), Paul O’Conor, John Sullivan, Darragh Noone (Rhys Gorman 86); Jake Ellis (Jake Kelly 70), Ger Pender.

Referee: Seán Grant (Wexford).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    LIVERPOOL
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie