Cork City capture star midfielder from UCD's 2018 league-winning side

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of talented midfielder Dáire O’Connor from 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division champions UCD.

The 21-year-old is heading Leeside on a two-year deal, after spending the last four seasons with the Students.

Named on this year’s PFAI First Division Team of the Year, O’Connor enjoyed a glittering year with the southsiders’ League of Ireland team, and also starred on their trophy-winning College and University League squad and Colligwood Cup side.

“I’m over the moon to come to such a big club,” he told CorkCityFC.ie.

“It has been in the works the last couple of days, so I’m delighted to finally put on the jersey and get the deal over the line.

“I’d a brilliant season with UCD last year winning the First Division, Collingwood Cup and Colleges League. John (Caulfield) invited me down and showed me the set-up here.

O'Connor celebrates the night they were crowned champions. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The opportunity to play in front of four or five thousand people week in, week out, to be up there challenging for the league — I was in the Aviva watching the Cup Final thinking how I’d love to be out there playing…. two weeks later I have the opportunity going forward this season.”

He added: “On a personal note I want to break into the team, I know it’s not going to be straight forward.

“It will be a lot of hard work in pre-season but once I get my chance, I want to take it and nail down that jersey. Hopefully I’ll bring a lot to the team attacking-wise, a bit of excitement in the final third. That is what I pride my game on.”

And 2017 league and cup double-winning manager added of his new signing, who has “very strong Cork links”:

“From my point of view he is an attacking player, he can play on the wing and can play in the number 10 position. He has come up this season by winning the league with UCD. They won the league by quite a long way and he got 30 games under his belt.

“He is a very exciting player and (there’s) a real opportunity for him here. I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing how he kicks on.”

