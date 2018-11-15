This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City capture star midfielder from UCD's 2018 league-winning side

21-year-old Dáire O’Connor has signed on a two-year deal.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 2:50 PM
49 minutes ago 915 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4341514
O'Connor put pen to paper today.
O'Connor put pen to paper today.
O'Connor put pen to paper today.

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of talented midfielder Dáire O’Connor from 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division champions UCD.

The 21-year-old is heading Leeside on a two-year deal, after spending the last four seasons with the Students.

Named on this year’s PFAI First Division Team of the Year, O’Connor enjoyed a glittering year with the southsiders’ League of Ireland team, and also starred on their trophy-winning College and University League squad and Colligwood Cup side.

“I’m over the moon to come to such a big club,” he told CorkCityFC.ie.

“It has been in the works the last couple of days, so I’m delighted to finally put on the jersey and get the deal over the line.

“I’d a brilliant season with UCD last year winning the First Division, Collingwood Cup and Colleges League. John (Caulfield) invited me down and showed me the set-up here.

Daire O'Connor celebrates winning O'Connor celebrates the night they were crowned champions. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“The opportunity to play in front of four or five thousand people week in, week out, to be up there challenging for the league — I was in the Aviva watching the Cup Final thinking how I’d love to be out there playing…. two weeks later I have the opportunity going forward this season.”

He added: “On a personal note I want to break into the team, I know it’s not going to be straight forward.

“It will be a lot of hard work in pre-season but once I get my chance, I want to take it and nail down that jersey. Hopefully I’ll bring a lot to the team attacking-wise, a bit of excitement in the final third. That is what I pride my game on.”

And 2017 league and cup double-winning manager added of his new signing, who has “very strong Cork links”:

“From my point of view he is an attacking player, he can play on the wing and can play in the number 10 position. He has come up this season by winning the league with UCD. They won the league by quite a long way and he got 30 games under his belt.

“He is a very exciting player and (there’s) a real opportunity for him here. I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing how he kicks on.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Schmidt's late decisions, Toner restored and more Ireland team talking points
    Schmidt's late decisions, Toner restored and more Ireland team talking points
    Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    'It was a stupid thing, a rush of blood to the head really. I was so riled up'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season
    Outgoing Premier League chief's proposed £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Why Glenn Whelan should be a role model to footballers everywhere
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    '100% committed to Ireland' - Southampton teen releases statement on international future
    '100% committed to Ireland' - Southampton teen releases statement on international future
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie