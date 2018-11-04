7 mins ago

Good afternoon and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage of the 2018 FAI Cup final from the Aviva Stadium.

It’s the showpiece event in the domestic football calendar and for the fourth consecutive year, Cork City — the defending champions — and Dundalk go head-to-head for cup glory at Lansdowne Road.

While John Caulfield’s Rebels have prevailed in the last two years, Dundalk are bidding to complete the double having regained their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title this season.

It’s the top two teams in the country and we’re in for a intriguing contest as the 2018 season draws to a close. We get underway at 3.40pm and we’ll have all the build up between now and then.